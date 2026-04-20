‘Disgraceful!’: Donald Trump Pushes Wild Plan to Erase His Impeachment Record — and Accidentally Revives His Epstein Problem

President Donald Trump is raising more eyebrows with a new social media post following several days of controversy over messages he’s been sending out on his Truth Social platform, including a depiction of himself as Jesus and scathing insults directed at Pope Leo XIV.

Now he’s endorsing an astonishing plan to try to erase his 2019 impeachment by the House of Representatives, all while drawing renewed scrutiny to his ties to convicted pedophile and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

US President Donald Trump gives a speech about the economy at the Coosa Steel Corporation factory in Rome, Georgia, on February 19, 2026. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)



That’s because the man suggesting the plan is Epstein’s longtime attorney and Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz, who helped engineer Epstein’s light sentence in his 2008 prostitution case in Florida.

Epstein walked away with a controversial sweetheart deal in that case. After pleading guilty to soliciting prostitution, including that of a minor, he served 13 months in a Palm Beach County jail in a work release program, registered as a sex offender, and received federal immunity from any additional sex trafficking crimes, according to NPR.

Epstein was then able to go on and commit the same crimes against girls and young women for another 10 years.

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On Tuesday, April 14, Trump posted support for a suggestion by Dershowitz that Trump could possibly have his 2019 impeachment “expunged.”

Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, “Alan, one of the greats, should do it!” above a link to the Dershowitz interview where he first suggested it.

Dershowitz told the conservative media outlet Just the News Monday night that while an impeachment has never been undone or erased by Congress, it doesn’t mean it can’t happen.

“It’s never been done. I don’t see any reason why it couldn’t be done,” Dershowitz told the outlet.

The House impeached Trump, the first of two impeachments, over abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, related to allegations that Trump tried to force Ukraine to investigate his political rival, the then-future President Joe Biden. A whistleblower came forward to say that during a July 2019 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the American president tried to use $400 million in military aid for Kyiv as leverage in an attempt to get Zelenskyy to interfere in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Dershowitz represented Trump at that trial. The Senate did not convict him, so he was able to remain in office.

In the Just the News interview, the high-profile attorney said Trump should take “an interesting, novel approach” and appeal to U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who presided over the trial, or Congress, and ask for the reversal of the impeachment on grounds that the defense was not able to confront Trump’s accusers.

Forbes described the supposedly new development as “seemingly flimsy evidence of a ‘conspiracy’ surrounding the House vote to remove him from office.”

Social media erupted in anger and disbelief over the suggestion of expunging Trump’s impeachment record.

“The Epstein Network still functions, protecting their own. Convicted felon & adjudicated rapist Trump is asking disgraced Epstein lawyer & pal Alan Dershowitz to get the corrupt @HouseGOP @SenateGOP cowards to remove his Impeachment record. Disgraceful!” X user Mindful Primate furiously noted.

This suspicious X user wondered at Trump’s Dershowitz post. “Uhhhh… Donald Trump is shouting out Jeffrey Epstein’s buddy and former attorney, Alan Dershowitz, calling him ‘one of the greats.’ Wonder why that is?”

The Bond Guy also made an interesting point: “Trump loves dirtbags.”

Just last week, after his wife, Melania Trump, called an unexpected news conference to deny rumors about her relationship with Epstein and his close associate Ghislaine Maxwell, Trump again claimed he’s “been totally exonerated on Epstein.”

That is, of course, not true. He’s spent his entire first year back in office trying to prevent the Epstein files from being released, even though last fall he signed into law the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which mandated the release of all documents related to the Justice Department’s investigation into the deceased sex trafficker.

The DOJ has not yet released all the files, but what it has released shows that Trump mentioned thousands of times throughout the documents. He and Epstein were best friends from the 1980s until the mid-2000s, when they had a falling-out.