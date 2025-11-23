‘Run Usha, RUN!!!!’: JD Vance’s Wife Ditches JD Vance and Her Wedding Ring In New Photos Weeks After His Viral Hug with Erika Kirk

Vice President JD Vance is still in hot water with his wife, Usha Vance, weeks after his humiliating stunt with Eirk Kirk. At least, social media thinks so.

Close up images of the VP’s wife from her joint appearance with first lady Melania Trump have fans in a frenzy and running wild with theories. Many speculate that Usha and Vance were headed for divorce following the embarrassment of the world watching your husband intimately embrace another woman while you sit in the audience.

And her latest stunt has people convinced the two are preparing divorce documents behind the scenes.

(Photo: jdvance/Instagram; Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images)

Usha appeared without her wedding ring during a Nov. 19 visit to a military training camp in Jacksonville, N.C. After the images went viral and fueled rumors that she’s gearing up for an exit, her team rushed out a statement to calm the damage.

In a statement to People, a spokesperson explained that Usha wasn’t wearing her ring simply because she’s “a mother of three young children who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and sometimes forgets to put her ring back on.”

Love is in air (within just 1 mth of husband's death) 💕



“No one will ever replace Charlie….but I do see some similarities of my husband in JD…Vice President JD Vance”

~Says Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk.



These words seem out of place…much like her leather pants. pic.twitter.com/wUFprhsBBL — Sumit (@SumitHansd) October 31, 2025

But her reasoning did nothing to shut down rumors that she was planning to divorce JD because “She’s too good for him” or that his viral moment with Kirk had anything to do with it.

“Maybe JD will be Erika’s replacement for Charlie Jerk? What a wonderful blessing for Usha!” said one person,

While another wrote, “She is just as tired of his mess as we are.”

A third said, “She should have dumped his couch hide years ago. No secret he is carrying on with Kirk’s widow & not so sure she didn’t have something to do with his demise.”

Before the election, we didn't really get a chance to know Usha Vance beyond what we saw in the news and those quick campaign appearances. But then we came across that one raw, heartbreaking photo of her pulling Erika Kirk into a tight hug on the tarmac, right after the… pic.twitter.com/mM1XYYyGbg — CeCe (@cecegkh) October 24, 2025

One disbeliever wrote, “I’m not buying that she just forgot to put her ring on. She got fully dressed up and put earrings on but somehow didn’t notice that she didn’t have her wedding ring on?”

Yet plenty of viewers insisted she looked more refreshed and rejuvenated than she ever did standing next to JD.

“She looks so much happier without her ring on. She looks prettier too. Her hair is different she’s wearing makeup. We see you! She’s even smiling!”

In recent weeks, their marriage has come under scrutiny as eagle-eyed critics have noted JD’s fondness for Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk.

The former pageant beauty and the vice president raised eyebrows when they shared a cozy embrace. The semi-PDA moment happened as the widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk greeted Sen. JD Vance. Photos from the Oct. 29 event at the University of Mississippi — where Erika spoke on behalf of her late husband’s organization — quickly sent social media into overdrive. The images showed the two standing closely, sharing what many online felt looked a little too warm for comfort, and the internet wasted no time spiraling.

The second-in-command is not the only man in the Oval Office ogling the blonde; so is Trump. The president awkwardly summoned her to his side and planted a kiss on her cheek during the Nov. 10 swearing-in ceremony for Sergio Gor, ambassador to India.

‼️🇺🇸: Erika Kirk is spending more time in DC than Charlie did.



Trump called her over for a kiss while he's doing an ambassador swearing-in ceremony.



Why is she there so much? 🤔pic.twitter.com/vOBLOSEwu2 — Diligent Denizen 🇺🇸 (@DiligentDenizen) November 10, 2025

Erika has been widowed for two months following the untimely passing of Kirk. The couple shared two kids.