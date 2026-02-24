‘A–hole’: JD Vance Tries to Flex on Camera, Ends Up Belittling His Wife Instead — Viewers Zoom In on Usha’s Face and Say ‘She’s Done’

Vice President JD Vance had a notable exchange with his wife in a recent interview that left viewers wondering what was really happening behind the scenes in that household.

Vance’s marriage to California-born attorney Usha Vance (née Chilukuri) has been a topic of interest ever since the couple became surrogates for Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

More recently, the Vances appeared on the Fox News talk show “My View with Lara Trump” to discuss serving as America’s second family over the past year. The conversation included JD and Usha reflecting on their meteoric rise from Ohio-based parents to Washington power brokers.

The marriage of Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance remains under online scrutiny. (Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

‘Treats Her Like Garbage’: JD Vance Gets a Little Too Comfortable Hanging With Olympians as Cameras Catch His Wife Usha Being Nudged Out of the Frame

“Roll with the punches a little bit,” JD, 41, told the president’s daughter-in-law during the Feb. 21 show when asked what advice he would give to himself of a year ago. “A certain amount of chaos is inevitable, so we just try to lean into it. So if we’re going to have a big trip, we’ll find a way to take the kids.”

As the vice president was answering Lara’s question, Usha quietly nodded with a blank expression on her face. The host then turned her attention to the second lady by asking for her thoughts on the subject.

“I think that’s right. I was actually going to say roll with the punches, too,” Usha, 40, responded before glancing at JD, who jumped back in to jokingly add, “OK, sorry. I’m gonna answer first so I can steal all of her answers, so she has nothing to say.”

Both Usha and JD laughed off the vice president’s attempt at making a joke at his wife’s expense, but that back-and-forth between the pair was not taken as lightly by social media users.

Vance: I’m going to answer first so I steal all of her good answers so she has nothing to say. pic.twitter.com/4AFINfox0U — Acyn (@Acyn) February 22, 2026

“Every time I think I couldn’t dislike him more, he proves me wrong,” expressed someone on X after watching a clip of JD seemingly dismissing Usha’s opinion.

A second critic of the former U.S. senator from Ohio blasted him by tweeting, “He just loves being a super obnoxious d–k to everyone, including his wife.”

JD caught additional heat when a poster on the X platform proclaimed, “He thinks he is being funny, but in reality he is just being an a–hole.”

President Trump’s second in command came off as more repugnant than charismatic to one person in particular, who posted, “Vance’s charm offensive is not working out. This is cringeworthy!”

“He doesn’t want her to speak,” suggested another commenter about JD’s treatment of the mother of his three children.

However, one person had a different take on the vice president’s televised banter with his wife, stating, “Admitting he doesn’t have an original thought in his head.”

Speculation about the true nature of JD and Usha’s relationship remains constant fodder for online gossipers. Their trip to Italy for the 2026 Winter Olympics in early February garnered even more scrutiny after a particular photograph showed up on the official vice president and White House Instagram accounts.

In the image, JD is shown standing next to ice hockey players and twin sisters Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando. The picture also featured figure skater Evan Lysacek, speed skater Apolo Ohno, and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Usha was also part of the group photo. Instead of being positioned next to her husband, the daughter of Indian immigrants was placed at the far right left of the snapshot, two people away from JD.

What could have simply been a case of the photographer wanting the vice president to be surrounded by the retired gold medal-winning Winter Olympians spiraled into a discussion about the distance between Usha and JD being a physical representation of their possible frigid personal connection.

Those speculative whispers of a troubled marriage came after JD had already sparked widespread assumptions that he actually had his eye on Erika Kirk, the 37-year-old widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Erika and JD shared a passionate embrace at a Turning Point USA event in October 2025, just seven weeks after Charlie was shot and killed on Sept. 10, 2025. The TPUSA co-founder was 31 years old.

Just in case you aren’t up on latest…



6 weeks after Charlie’s death, Erika Kirk shows up to an event in black leather pants.



She exchanges a sexual hug with JD Vance where his hands are on his hips and she’s grasping the back of his hair.



She follows that with “No one will… pic.twitter.com/d1BKzYR2t3 — Paul Benjamin (@apxmindset) November 1, 2025

Usha played down the viral hug between Erika and her partner of 11 years by telling USA Today in December, “It is kind of a family joke, but also not something that I spend very much time thinking about.”

The Vance family is set to grow again this summer. Usha announced she is pregnant with her fourth child, a baby boy who reportedly is due in July. The newborn will join brothers 8-year-old Ewan and 6-year-old Vivek, as well as their sister, 4-year-old Mirabel.

JD first met Usha during their time attending Yale Law School. They eventually tied the knot on June 14, 2014. While outsiders keep a close eye on their public interactions for signs of cracks, the vice president has insisted his marriage is “as strong as it’s ever been.”