‘Fight Back!’: JD Vance Convinced Hundreds of Employers to Do Trump’s Dirty Work and Crush Free Speech — Now the Courts Are Making Every Single One of Them Pay

What started as a Republican pressure campaign is now turning into one of the most expensive First Amendment reckonings in recent memory and the employers who thought they were doing the right thing by listening to Vice President JD Vance are the ones being made to pay for it.

After Vance and other Republican leaders encouraged consequences for people who appeared to celebrate or criticize Kirk following his 2025 assassination, hundreds of workers were fired or disciplined.

Now, many of those same employers are paying substantial settlements or defending themselves in court, with payouts already exceeding $2 million and additional cases still moving through the legal system.

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) speaks to U.S. Vice President JD Vance during the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace on February 19, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The reversals have fueled a broader debate over free speech, employee protections, and whether organizations that bowed to political pressure are now watching those decisions blow up in their faces.

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The controversy traces back to the days after Kirk was shot and killed while participating in a debate at Utah Valley University in September 2025.

How a Political Pressure Campaign Turned Into a Nationwide Firing Frenzy

Five days after the assassination, Vance guest-hosted Kirk’s podcast and urged listeners to identify people who were publicly celebrating the activist’s death.

“Call them out, and hell, call their employer,” Vance said. “We don’t believe in political violence, but we do believe in civility.”

The message landed amid a broader push by Republican officials demanding consequences for people whose comments about Kirk were deemed offensive.

Florida congressman Randy Fine declared: “I will demand their firing, defunding, and license revocation,” while saying such individuals should “be thrown out of civil society.”

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace called for the Department of Education to “cut off every dime to any school or university” that refused to punish employees who made insensitive remarks about Kirk.

The pressure campaign had immediate effects.

According to reports compiled in the aftermath, at least 50 education-sector employees lost their jobs within weeks of Kirk’s death, while a Reuters investigation found roughly 600 workers across the private sector were fired over social media activity related to the controversy.

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, known as FIRE, says it is aware of 14 federal First Amendment lawsuits involving workers who were terminated for comments related to Kirk.

Among the most significant settlements was a $485,000 agreement between the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and biologist Brittney Brown, who was fired after reposting a meme critical of Kirk on her personal Instagram account.

“All I wanted was my job back,” Brown said in a statement, accusing the agency of acting as Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “personal puppet show.”

Elsewhere, Ball State University agreed to pay $225,000 to settle a lawsuit involving Suzanne Swierc, who was fired after posting about Kirk on Facebook. Austin Peay State University in Tennessee agreed to reinstate professor Darren Michael and pay him $500,000 following his termination.

Retired police officer Larry Bushart secured one of the largest payouts, receiving an $835,000 settlement after being arrested and jailed for 37 days over a meme he shared regarding a vigil for Kirk.

Settlement Checks Start Rolling In as Fired Workers Fight Back in Court

The mounting costs have not surprised free-speech advocates.

“It’s not surprising to see this flurry of settlements,” Aaron Terr, director of public advocacy at FIRE, told USA TODAY. “I think the size and frequency of these settlements show that violating the First Amendment is expensive.”

Terr argued that the aftermath of Kirk’s assassination stood apart from other politically charged controversies because government officials were often involved in the disciplinary actions.

“That escalates the situation,” he said.

David Keating, president of the Institute for Free Speech, said the lawsuits may ultimately force employers and government agencies to think more carefully before punishing workers over political expression.

“If she could find the ability to do that, then certainly an elected official can pattern that behavior,” Keating said, referring to Erika Kirk’s public statement that she had forgiven her husband’s killer.

Even as settlements accumulate, the legal battles continue.

Karen Attiah Case Keeps Spotlight on Fallout From the Charlie Kirk Crackdown

One of the highest-profile unresolved cases involves Karen Attiah, former Washington Post global opinions editor and columnist. The Washington-Baltimore News Guild and Democracy Defenders Fund are proceeding to arbitration this week over her termination.

“I spent 11 years at The Washington Post doing exactly what a columnist is supposed to do: speaking truth, sparking debate and giving voice to perspectives that too often go unheard,” Attiah said.

Her supporters argue the posts cited by management were part of her role as a columnist rather than misconduct.

“Karen Attiah spent over a decade building a legacy of courageous, consequential journalism at The Washington Post,” said Amos Laor, general counsel for the Washington Baltimore News Guild.

Democracy Defenders Fund co-founder Norm Eisen framed the dispute as part of a larger struggle over dissent and public debate.

“We have entered an era in which powerful, wealthy people and the companies they control are complicit in this project to silence dissent and censor healthy public debate,” Eisen said. “Karen Attiah’s termination is retaliation dressed up as personnel policy. We look forward to laying out the facts during arbitration.”

Online Critics Revel as Legal Reckoning Intensifies

Online, many observers have responded to the settlement news with a mixture of vindication and anger.

“Keep them coming. Make these idiots feel the power of the First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States. They should also make these bureaucrats personally liable for the firings, too,” one commenter wrote on a viral thread posted by the ACLU.

Another added: “I am so glad this is coming back around to bite these jacka–es right in the a–. Imagine ever thinking you were in the right to fire someone over that sh-t.”

Others aimed their criticism directly at Republican officials who championed the punishments.

“[Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis and the GOP will always play the culture wars, ignoring the law,the Constitution and common sense because they are never held accountable for their disrespect for the law. The citizens pay for their ignorance and arrogance.”

Still another commenter offered a darker reaction to the growing legal fallout: “I can almost hear Charlie screaming from hell.”