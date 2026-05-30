‘Painful to Watch’: JD Vance Loses It at Air Force Graduation — His Humiliating Frat Boy Meltdown and Chilling Live TV Threat Leave Viewers Cringing

JD Vance has had to give many speeches on his journey to becoming vice president, but his critics might say he’s learned nothing along the way.

He detailed his roots in Appalachia and upbringing in Ohio in the memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy.”

Like President Donald Trump, Vance had no prior political experience before winning a U.S. Senate seat in 2022.

(Photo by Alex Wroblewski-Pool/Getty Images)

Two years later, Vance joined Trump’s 2024 ticket as his running mate.

However, it was the vice president’s behavior during the recent Air Force Academy graduation ceremony that has the internet wondering what he was thinking.

Vance gave the commencement address to the graduates in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on May 28.

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Footage of Vance interacting with the graduates has gone viral for the wrong reasons.

The vice president is seen saluting a graduate after they received their diploma in video circulating online.

Each student walked up to shake hands before doing a chest bump with Vance, seemingly at the request of the young men.

Vance appeared to relish the moment, grinning from ear to ear as each student greeted him.

The exchange had the energy of a tight-knit boys club welcoming a new member, with the vice president looking especially pleased to be part of the celebration.

Vance laughed as he patted the graduate’s back when exiting the stage before saluting another graduate and shaking hands.

Fan reactions ensued after the video was shared on Threads, and one user minced no words with their unfiltered opinion, which also included artwork.

“You can take the man out of the trailer park, but you can’t take the trash out of the park,” joked one person. “What a dweeb,” added another.

Others viewed the moment as Vance becoming one of the guys in response to him frequently being shamed by Trump.

“JD finally feeling like “one of the guys”. Must’ve been exhilarating for him,” read one srcastic remark. Another said, “Jd bs de thinks he’s cool but he ain’t.”

Others couldn’t stomach the “loser” display, nor his claims that Democrats don’t truly believe in “No Kings” because they didn’t protest King Charles. Some were equally skeptical of his insistence that Trump’s administration is making American “families safer.”

“The gaslighting and pathetic attempt to ‘gotcha’ is sad and painful to watch. JD Vance is a joke of a human,” said one person.

JD Vance argues that Democrats don't actually believe in "No Kings" because they didn't protest King Charles 🥴🥴🥴 pic.twitter.com/3A1Vd7MDuc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 19, 2026

Vance’s speech was even more bizarre than his strange behavior during the commencement.

His use of profanity was a shock, given his role as VP, as well as his comments to an intern.

While rambling as he compared being a Marine to PowerPoint presentations, he became rather dramatic while advising the graduates to remain calm under pressure.

“Adversaries surprise you,” said Vance. “Your plan falls through overnight. Some a—hole cuts you off in the middle of an operation and makes your blood pressure skyrocket, but you can’t panic, and you can’t overreact.”

Vance later singled out a young cadet to raise their hand in the crowd.

The vice president announced that the new graduate and 4x All-American Mark Tang would be an intern this summer. Then he made a joke that many did not find amusing.

“Indeed, so impressed am I with this group and the service that you lead that I’m hiring a member of this very class for a summer internship after graduation,” Vance said. “So, Cadet Tang, where are you? Raise your hands. Consider this your first meeting with the new boss. Congratulations. Don’t screw it up.”

One social media user reacted by noting that Vance was acting more like his boss than himself with his subtle threat to the intern.

“Baby Vance trying to sound like big Daddy Trump,” said one person.

Another user provided some advice for the vice president and President Donald Trump. “Shady Vance needs to tell his boss the same thing.”

Meanwhile, another person wondered, “Who would ever want to listen to this conman criminal lie right to their face?”

Vance also spoke about his support of AI during the commencement and joked that he could not be booed as the vice president of the United States with an awkward chuckle. The crowd reacted with mild laughter.

For a moment, Vance may have forgotten about those less-than-friendly receptions.

He was booed at a National Symphony Orchestra performance at the Kennedy Center in Washington and later during the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Milan, alongside wife Usha Vance.