‘I Threw Up a Little In My Mouth’: Trump Caught Doing the Unthinkable at His Golf Resort, But Fans Are Stuck on What Pam Bondi Was Doing There

Pam Bondi knows how to tell a story, and she often cracks under pressure when asked uncomfortable details — but this week, the White House made sure everyone heard it.

The administration released a glossy compilation of Cabinet secretaries reminiscing about their favorite moments with President Donald Trump, packaged less like a policy recap and more like a loyalty reel.

Instead of touting legislative wins, Bondi, Kristi Noem, and others from Trump’s team looked like a crew of hostages as they sat in chairs sharing personal anecdotes about his late-night phone calls, campaign trail surprises, and intimate gestures with veterans and grandchildren.

Pam Bondi’s glowing ladder story about Trump stole the spotlight from a polished Cabinet tribute — and left social media cringing instead of cheering. (Photo: @pambondi/Instagram)

Each testimonial seemed designed to humanize Trump and reinforce devotion. But once the videos made their way to Threads and Instagram, viewers began dissecting not the strategy — but the stories themselves.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. offered a lighter memory, joking that Trump once “took me hostage on his airplane and tried to make me eat a Big Mac.”

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem shared a softer vignette about bringing her 4-year-old granddaughter to meet him, saying he gave the child a challenge coin and treats.

Online, not everyone was moved by the Trump praising video after it was posted online. “This has to be a joke, golf portrait where he buried the evidence of the mutter of his ex, taking special interest in a 4-year-old, serving a Big Mac. This absolutely has to be a joke,” one user posted.

“These people are all insane. Who does this?” one commenter wrote beneath a repost of the video.

Still, it was Bondi’s bizarre story time that truly took over timelines and left viewers grossed out over the details.

The attorney general recounted visiting one of Trump’s golf clubs about 15 years ago, although she did not specify which one.

Staff told her Trump was usually in the lobby. Unable to find him, Bondi suddenly heard her name — and spotted him atop a ladder.

“I went to the lobby, and I couldn’t find him. Then I hear, ‘Pam, Pam look,’ and he is on top of a ladder, himself hanging “an oil painting of a golf portrait” in one of his resorts,” Bondi shared with a bright smile, praising Trump’s “attention to detail.”

That image — Trump on a ladder adjusting a painting — proved irresistible to critics who say that would never happen in real life.

“Trump was on top of a ladder? And it didn’t cave in? I’m not buying it,” one commenter scoffed.

Another wrote, “He wouldn’t climb a ladder if his life depended on it! And I hope that little girl was not left alone with orange monster!”

Another bluntly admitted, “I think I threw up a little in my mouth watching the first minute of this ridiculous video.” Some wondered if the video was some kind of early memorial, “Are they preparing this for his death?”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent summed up the unpredictability of the orbit, noting that only in Trump’s administration could he pivot from hosting Xi Jinping to Nicki Minaj in the same breath.

Jamieson Greer, the U.S. trade representative, recalled negotiating with Malaysia’s prime minister when Trump insisted on joining the call. Doug Collins, secretary of Veterans Affairs, described wounded veterans presenting prosthetic devices for Trump to sign, saying the president’s eyes showed genuine appreciation.

The criticism of Bondi arrives during what has already been a scrutinized stretch for the attorney.

Last year, cameras captured her standing beside Trump as he addressed National Guard forces in Washington. Social media zoomed in, not on policy but on her outfit. A black blazer and wide-legged pants drew commentary after photos circulated, with some viewers questioning the proportions and fit.

More recently, she embarrassed herself during a tense Capitol Hill hearing, where in addition to her celebrating the president every time she could, there were also some pretty harsh takes about her makeup and hair.

Bondi’s résumé extends well beyond viral clips. Florida’s first female attorney general, she has long navigated political spotlights.

Instead of loyalty and polished praise dominating the moment, her ladder story took over the internet.

Trade calls and diplomatic wins faded fast. What stuck was the image: an excited Pam Bondi recalling a president perched beneath a painting, leaving viewers unsure whether to clap or cringe.