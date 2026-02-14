‘LMFAO’: Pam Bondi’s ‘Rough’ Week Ends with Brutal Trump Comparisons as Critics Zoom In on Her Blotchy Makeup and ‘Train Wreck’ Hair

Attorney General Pam Bondi, who served on President Donald Trump’s 2020 impeachment defense team, found herself firmly in the hot seat on Capitol Hill this week.

Cameras captured Bondi as shefaced a combative House Judiciary Committee determined to get answers on controversies shadowing the administration and ties to Jeffrey Epstein. She began composed — shoulders squared, voice steady — but as the questions kept rolling in, Bondi began to crack under the pressure, as many noticed, inside the chamber and beyond.

Pam Bondi took a beating during her interview at Capitol Hill, drawing comparisons to President Donald Trump. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Lawmakers zeroed in on several contentious issues, including the handling of files related to Jeffrey Epstein. Members pressed Bondi, leading to a shouting match with Rep. Becca Balint, a Vermont Democrat, who leaned into questions about whether investigations involving the president’s political opponents had been properly conducted.

Balint, at one point, even told her, “This is not a game, secretary,” to which Bondi replied, “I am Attorney General.” Balint then shot back with one savage line, “My apologies; I couldn’t tell.”

Bondi’s refusal to directly answer whether any senior Trump administration official has been interviewed, including United States Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, who visited Epstein‘s island, sparked further chaos in the room. Following Trump’s playbook, she skillfully deflected and then launched explosive allegations that left Balint so furious he walked out in disbelief.

In another tense moment, with Rep. Jamie Raskin, Bondi labeled him a “washed-up loser lawyer,” prompting other audible reactions in the room.

But once the clips circulated online, much of the commentary veered away from policy and toward Bondi’s presentation. As the questions mounted, Bondi repeatedly adjusted her hair and fluttered her lashes under the glare of the cameras.

“Rough day for AGPamBondi,” one Threads user posted, along with a close-up of Bondi’s defeated look from Wednesday, showing how her black lashes and pink eye shadow contrast with her blond hair.

“Those eyelashes is affecting her brain …right Marge,” wrote one person, while a second wrote, “LMFAO.”

Though some believe it was Bondi’s intention to put on a show, writing, “Her eyes lashing is just a diversion, when she bats her eyelashes is for the sole purpose of the camera, bad actress.”

Viewers online laughed as they watched the “unraveling” in real time. Bondi grew increasingly “frazzled.”

During moments of pause, the attorney general would place her fingers over her mouth, and close-ups reveal, “She needs some serious, intense hand lotion!” and sparked comparisons to Trump

The wrinkles on her hand are what stood out most to many who said, “Looks like chicken feet.” Another said, “I keep looking at Bondi’s hands, they are clearly larger than Trump’s.”

Another user on X zeroed in on her hairstyle: “Pam Bondi has a weird Tic when she is stressed. She f—ks with her hair. Can’t believe she has any left. This all has to be by design. No train wreck this bad is accidental. We are watching a controlled demolition like Building .7 Forgive Me For voting for this s—t show.”

One person summed up what all viewers are seeing, “We are seeing a 60 year old woman in denial that she’s that old. Holding on to her young, blond, long-haired look is a desperate thing.”

It’s unclear how much Bondi spends on her glam team, but Trump has reportedly spent over $70,000 a year on hair and styling. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie outed the president for wearing makeup and even offering some to him as a necessity to enhance his looks.

Despite this, he has struggled to find a shade of orange that matches his complexion and, at 79, uses hair extensions to cover his bald spots and thinning hair. Viewers have noticed his bald patches, especially when the wind blows and exposes them during outside press meetings.

Trump spent 70K on his hair for it to look like this. I — pic.twitter.com/HHCC8f6OAr — Me (@KirkWrites79) September 28, 2020

Bondi has become one of several high-profile women in his orbit whose appearance frequently sparks discussion.

From Karoline Leavitt to Kristi Noem to Kimberly Guilfoyle, makeovers and style shifts have made headlines more than their policy debates. Her own wardrobe — from ruffled blouses and mini skirts to tailored coats — has also drawn attention, including reactions to a carnation pink Lafayette 148 coat that reportedly retailed for $2,690, which many compared to a bathrobe.

Bondi is more than bleached hair and falsies. Before becoming attorney general, she served as Florida’s first female AG. Still, on Capitol Hill, the focus stretched beyond her résumé.

By the end of the hearing, the strain from the day showed all over her face. Whether from Democratic pressure on the committee, or the unrelenting gaze of social media, Bondi’s composure — and her lashes — looked exhausted and worn out in the witness chair.