‘They’re Gravely Mistaken’: Bondi Thought She Was In the Clear After Trump Fired Her — Then Democrats Drop a Scathing Warning and Make It Brutally Clear She Won’t Like What Comes Next

After the shocking news broke that President Donald Trump had fired Pam Bondi, new details began to emerge about how abruptly it unfolded, painting a far more personal and uncomfortable picture of her final hours in the role.

According to multiple reports, Trump informed Bondi of his decision during a private car ride to the Supreme Court, where she had hoped to either save her job or at least secure a more graceful exit later this summer.

Then-Attorney General Pam Bondi attends a press briefing held at the White House on Feb. 20. (Photo: Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images)

Instead, she left with neither, and by the next morning, Trump made the decision official with a public announcement. But even that moment, as jarring as it was, may not be the real problem she’s now facing.

Hours after her abrupt firing leaders of the House Oversight Committee said they will continue to investigate the former attorney general for how she directed the Justice Department’s handling of the Epstein files.

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In announcing her leaving on Truth Social, the president called Bondi “a Great American Patriot and a loyal friend” who did “a tremendous job overseeing a massive crackdown in Crime across our country.” Trump said Bondi would transition to “a much needed and important new job in the private sector.”

Bondi said in a post on X she is “thrilled” about her new undisclosed role and will “continue fighting” for the administration.

“Leading President Trump’s historic and highly successful efforts to make America safer and more secure has been the honor of a lifetime, and easily the most consequential first year of the Department of Justice in American history,” she added.



Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Trump’s former personal attorney, will serve as acting attorney general, the president said.

Lee Zeldin, a former New York congressman who now leads the Environmental Protection Agency, is said to be a top contender to replace Bondi, The Guardian reported.



Bondi’s department’s handling of the files related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein — including how she talked about it before Congress and publicly — is widely believed to have led to her downfall.

Early on Bondi told Fox News that she had Epstein’s client list “sitting on my desk right now.” A few months later, the Justice Department and the FBI said there was no client list and no more files related to the investigations of Epstein would be made public.

That pronouncement infuriated the public and ultimately led Congress to pass a law forcing the Justice Department to make public all of the files it has.

While the department has since released millions of pages of files in fits and starts, missing court-mandated deadlines, many of the documents were heavily redacted, while some personally identifying information and explicit photos of Epstein’s victims were carelessly included.

Pam Bondi was face to face with Epstein’s survivors.



They were asked: Raise your hand if you’ve still never been invited to speak with Bondi’s DOJ.



Every single one of them did.



Bondi was then given the chance to apologize to the victims.



She didn’t!



How much more proof do… pic.twitter.com/Y4sCyzmc33 — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddek) February 11, 2026

Given a chance by Rep. Pramila Jayapal to apologize to some of the Epstein survivors sitting behind her during a hearing in February, Bondi refused, saying, “I’m not going to get in the gutter for her theatrics.”



Lawmakers from both parties on the House oversight committee said they still expect Bondi to honor a subpoena they issued last month as part of their investigation into the government’s handling of Epstein’s crimes and the release of the Epstein files, The Guardian reported.

The committee chair, Republican James Comer, scheduled the hearing for April 14.



Ranking member Robert Garcia delivered one of the sharpest rebukes, accusing Bondi of playing a central role in shielding the administration.

“Attorney General Pam Bondi has been leading a White House cover-up of the Epstein files,” Garcia said, adding that she “weaponized the Department of Justice to protect Donald Trump and put survivors in harm’s way by exposing their identities.”

Pam Bondi and Donald Trump may think her firing gets her out of testifying to the Oversight Committee.



They are wrong – and we look forward to hearing from her under oath. https://t.co/PVtvjlny5Q — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) April 2, 2026

He made clear her firing does not change what comes next.

“She will not escape accountability,” Garcia said Thursday, adding that she is still legally required to appear before the committee under oath and answer questions about her handling of the Epstein files, including what he described as special treatment toward Ghislaine Maxwell.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett struck an even sharper tone, calling Bondi’s tenure a complete failure.

“She has not taken justice seriously — not for one second,” Crockett said in an official statement. She accused Bondi of being complicit in corruption and using the Justice Department to protect allies while helping lead what she described as a cover-up tied to the Epstein files.

Crockett framed it as a pattern of choices, saying Bondi repeatedly sided with obstruction over justice and loyalty to Trump over the Constitution, adding that her record would place her among the worst attorneys general in modern history.

We’re glad to see Pam Bondi go, but we still need accountability. The Oversight Committee still wants to talk to her, and we expect to see her on April 14th. pic.twitter.com/aoyTl0VFot — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) April 3, 2026

Much like Garcia, Crockett emphasized that Bondi’s departure doesn’t change what comes next.

“She is still expected and legally obligated to testify,” she wrote.



The pressure on Comer to force Bondi’s testimony or hold her in contempt of Congress if she refuses to comply isn’t coming only from Democrats, Politico reported.

The vote to subpoena Bondi was shepherded by GOP Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, who was joined by four other Republican lawmakers and all Oversight Democrats present.



After news of the attorney general’s firing, Mace posted an image of Bondi’s face superimposed on the word “FIRED.”

“Bondi handled the Epstein Files in a terrible manner and seriously undermined President Trump,” Mace said in her post on X. “She has stonewalled every effort to hold the guilty accountable.”



The top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, Jamie Raskin, said that Bondi’s tenure as attorney general “will be remembered as a profound betrayal not only of the Department of Justice but of the American people the Department exists to serve.”



He noted that Bondi’s work purging the department of prosecutors who were part of criminal investigations into Trump, as well as her “grotesque mishandling of the Epstein files” will be part of her “shameful legacy.”

Bondi is not the only former Cabinet official still facing scrutiny after being pushed out. In March, Trump fired Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and weeks later, congressional Democrats are still pursuing potential criminal charges tied to her tenure, according to Fox News.



Raskin and Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the top Democrats on their respective chambers’ judiciary committees, sent a letter to the Department of Justice in March accusing Noem of lying to Congress during back-to-back hearings earlier this month.



Among her answers the lawmakers questioned were whether DHS follows court orders, her suspected beau Corey Lewandowski’s role in DHS contracts, whether immigration enforcement has detained U.S. citizens, and most notably the contracting process for a $220 million ad campaign promoting ICE deportation efforts heavily featuring Noem.



During the hearing Sen. John Kennedy, a Louisiana Republican, pressed Noem on whether there was a competitive bid process for the hefty contracts. Noem told the panel that the contract did go through a competitive process, and that President Donald Trump knew about the expensive ad campaign.



Trump later denied this, while a DHS spokesperson told Fox News, “Any claim that Secretary Noem committed perjury is categorically FALSE.”



Making false statements to Congress is classified as a felony, and a guilty verdict carries up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.



“If they think we are moving on because they were fired, they are gravely mistaken,” Garcia said of the Democrats’ ongoing investigations into the former officials.





