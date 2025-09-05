‘She Has No Choice’: Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s Friendship Reportedly Hits a Breaking Point, and the Kids May Be Caught in the Middle

Taylor Swift’s falling out with Blake Lively could have an impact on her former friend’s family.

Lively, 38, and her 48-year-old husband, “Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds, chose Taylor to be the godmother of the celebrity couple’s three daughters – James, 10, Inez, 8, and Betty, 5.

Pop star Taylor Swift is said to be distancing herself from former friend Blake Lively and her daughters. (Photo credits: taylorswift/Instagram; blakelively/Instagram)

“She is the godparent to my daughters,” Reynolds said about Swift, 35, in a November 2024 interview with Deadline Hollywood. The pair also have a 2-year-old son named Olin.

According to RadarOnline, Swift is stepping back from her role of taking direct interest in the upbringing and development of Reynolds and Lively’s children.

“Taylor feels she has no choice but to draw a line. Their friendship collapsed months ago, and she doesn’t want blurred obligations lingering,” an anonymous source told the outlet.

The insider added, “That includes her godmother role. She’s already considering issuing a formal notice, either through a mutual friend or even a lawyer, to make it clear she’s stepping away.”

Taylor Swift is the godmother of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' kids. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/ew0F6e4Blh — E! News (@enews) July 26, 2024

As the reports of the latest chapter in the Swift and Lively personal saga spread across the internet, fans shared their takes on the gossip surrounding the ex-BFFs.

“She can’t be godmother if she isn’t friends with Blake anymore. And that seems to be the case here,” one X user expressed on the social media platform.

A second tweeter posted, “I don’t think Taylor would do that to children. I could be wrong though.” However, a critic of “The Life of a Showgirl” album creator suggested, “I believe it. Swift would sacrifice anyone for her career.

“The concept of a godmother to that ilk means absolutely nothing so this is just much ado about (absolutely) nothing,” argued another individual.

Swift purportedly became estranged from Lively after the “Bad Blood” singer was dragged into a legal drama involving “It Ends with Us” director Justin Baldon.

In December 2024, Lively sued Baldoni for harassment, creating a hostile work environment, and other alleged mistreatment during the filming of “It Ends with Us” and afterwards.

Baldoni returned fire in January 2025 with a defamation countersuit against Lively, Reynolds, and publicist Leslie Sloane. He later subpoenaed Swift as a witness in the ongoing court battle.

Apparently, Lively tried to connect with Swift since the rupture began. The “Gossip Girl” star’s attempts at reaching out to her former friend were met with ignored texts, voicemails, and emails.

“She’s now finally realized Taylor has moved on. Now she avoids bringing her up at all – it’s as if she’s wiped her from her world,” a second unnamed source purportedly informed Radar about Lively’s apparent mental state.

Wow! @taylorswift13 LT's 1st bday already?! He sends kisses & a bangin' 2 teeth smile to his Godmother in Oz. We💜u! pic.twitter.com/IAmbObOnTk — Jaime King (@Jaime_King) July 16, 2016

Swift also had godmother issues with “Hart of Dixie” actress Jaime King. The Grammy Award winner was asked to be the godmother to King’s youngest son, Leo, who was born on July 16, 2015.

The U.S. Sun reported in March 2025 that Swift and King no longer have “regular contact.” Unlike with Lively and Reynolds, the Pennsylvania-born pop culture icon supposedly remains in the 10-year-old boy’s life.

“She has always taken her godmother role and duties very seriously and is the most caring and thoughtful person Jaime could’ve asked to be there for Leo,” an unidentified person said to be close to King claimed.

That secret source also stated, “But their relationship is a lot different now than it was back when Jaime asked Taylor to be his godmother.”

King shares Leo and an older son, 11-year-old James, with her ex-husband, filmmaker Kyle Newman. After 13 years of marriage, King filed for divorce in 2020. The divorce was finalized three years later.