‘Dang, Where Did That White Girl Get All That’: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany’s Beach Day Takes an Unexpected Turn as Fans Zoom In on Her Curves

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, stunned the internet by sharing a series of pictures from their recent vacation.

The Mahomes have social media users a peek at their fourth of July celebration over the weekend as they joined a group of their friends for a boat party in Miami, Florida.

NFL star Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, have fans talking after sharing photos from their boat party in Miami. (Photo credit: @brittanylynne/Instagram)

On July 6, Brittany, 29, uploaded an eight-photo carousel of images featuring her husband and her gal pals. She wore a blue one-piece bathing suit with a red and blue-starred white cover-up.

All but one woman showed up for the themed get-together in matching red snapback hats that read “1995” on the brim. Patrick, who is the same age as his wife, rocked blue swim trunks and red-framed sunglasses.

“Red, White & Y’all,” Brittany wrote in the caption on Instagram, adding white, red, and blue heart emojis.

Patrick & Brittany #Mahomes had a memorable 4th of July with friends on a boat!



📷: brittanylynne pic.twitter.com/TKTdQvzXhE — Starcade Media (@StarcadeMediaKC) July 7, 2025

Brittany’s steamy pics had many of her followers gawking over her and her husband.

“Dang, where did that white girl get all that booty from, and look at the dad bod on a high-level athlete, I’m regretfully a Cowboys fan, but I love this family,” read one comment.

A second derrière admirer expressed, “You guys look great. Love his hair, your suit and blouse and your a–.”

“Very nice, Pat is a lucky man. MAGA!” exclaimed a Donald Trump supporter. A Trump detractor replied, “Wipe the cheeto dust off of your lips.”

One commenter praised Brittany’s swimwear, writing, “That swimsuit is stinking cute. I love that color.”

Following speculation that she recently had a mommy makeover months after welcoming the couple’s third child, another person added, “Our QB1 and wife! No she didn’t get implants, she’s nursing, side profile on the boat can see she hasn’t gotten a tummy tuck either. There! she gets a lot of nasty comments I cleared up some.”

Brittany and Patrick started dating as teenagers at Whitehouse High School in Texas. He was a sophomore and she was a junior. They later attended different colleges in the Lone Star State.

She went to the University of Texas at Tyler, where she was an all-conference player on the women’s soccer team. He played both football and baseball for the Texas Tech University Red Raiders.

Kansas City selected Mahomes as the 10th overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft. The Tyler, Texas, native went on to win three Super Bowl championships and two NFL Most Valuable Player awards with the franchise.

In September 2020, Patrick proposed to Brittany with a public display of affection. Later that month, the pair announced they were expecting their first child together. A daughter named Sterling Skye Mahomes arrived in February 2021.

Patrick and Brittany married in March 2022, in Maui, Hawaii. Their first son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, was born in November 2022. Brittany gave birth to a second baby girl, Golden Raye, in January.