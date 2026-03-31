‘Ha! …I Noticed’: Donald Trump Shows Off a New Dance Move — But Seconds Later, Viewers Can’t Stop Staring at the Woman Right Behind Him

When Donald Trump heads to Mar-a-Lago to unwind, he expects all eyes on him — but this time, the spotlight slipped away when he least saw it coming.

The arrogant 79-year-old president returned to Florida to deliver a keynote speech at a business forum. It was evident that he did not have a vested interest in speaking about the global economy when he told world leaders, “You can ask me anything you want,” then dropped a bizarre bedroom invite.

Donald Trump gets upstaged by a woman after he decides to bust out one of his new dance moves that didn’t go over well. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

‘OMG … Disgusting’: Trump Cuts Off an Iran Crisis Question to Remind Pundit of Their Previous ‘Lunch’ Date, Cameras Catch the Panel’s Cringe Before His Next Line Leaves Her Flustered and Red-Faced

His unexpected remark from the FII Priority Summit in Miami on March 27 went viral when clips of him talking to investors were circulating on social media. Even more eyes were on the reckless U.S. leader when he gathered with supporters at his members-only club in Palm Beach.

Trump could be seen amongst the people as the Secret Service worked to maintain a perimeter of space around him. As fate would have it, his favorite rally song, the Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.,” was blaring from speakers inside a Mar-a-Lago ballroom.

Trump, dressed in a blue suit, white collared shirt, and red striped tie, looked up at the stage, a microphone in hand, and danced. His moves consisted of marching in place while simultaneously moving his forearms in a chopping motion.

It seemed as though he experienced a range of thoughts, his face cycling through an expressionless stare to puckering his lips while doing the choppy jig to licking his lower lip.

The remixed moves are a departure from his more energized shuffle and fist pumps. Some of the reactions to the clip state, “Lmao his energy is lowering with all the losses,” and “He looks either bored or out-of-it.”

A third person remarked, “Looks like he’s struggling to do his own stupid ‘dance’ moves. And I see he has his hand makeup on as usual!” pointing out the blotchy cover-up job used to conceal bruising of Trump’s right hand.

The people circling him, though, were thrilled to share space with the president. Many of patrons held up their smartphones to record Trump; others danced alongside the senior citizen. Among the frolicking guests was an older woman in a white, lime green, and yellow halter-top dress who appeared elated to be in Trump’s presence.

Social media users who noticed her bopping to the music wrote, “OMG! The woman behind him in the green and yellow dress! Did she burn her bra in the ‘70’s?” and “Haha. That’s some low hanging fruit. Shaking those maracas a lot lower than normal.”

“Ha! That’s the first thing I noticed,” added a fourth person. She’s definitely needs a bra!!” added another.

A week earlier, Trump’s arrival at the palatial property was captured with similar reactions. That time, he broke into familiar choreography. His playful moment was interrupted by critics zooming in on the golden trim throughout the building. Some people noticed the uncanny resemblance that the White House and Mar-a-Lago now share.

A heckler joked, “Look its the loser convention because Trump only surrounds himself with losers.”

Trump: I hang out with losers because it makes be feel better. I hate guys that are very, very successful and you have to listen to their success stories. I like people that like to listen to my success. pic.twitter.com/OYNXspphxo — Acyn (@Acyn) March 27, 2026

During the FII Summit, he told investors that global leadership was lacking in his administration. “You got a lot of losers… It’s a good thing to have a lot of losers. I always like to hang around with losers, actually, because it makes me feel better,” Trump told the crowd

Trump never once batted an eye at the mature blond woman. Had she been a young, busty supporter he might have taken notice of her and been caught in a viral video about his wandering eye.

During one of his many obnoxious rants, he went on about New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Trump got distracted by someone he spotted sitting in the audience.

“Hello, darling. Are you OK?… Are your eyes OK?” he said while pointing out his “friend.” Getting back to the people in the room, Trump added, “I gave her money to get her eyes fixed. A lot of money to get her eyes fixed. That doctor ripped me off, but that’s OK.”

The line was enough to make everyone laugh in the room.