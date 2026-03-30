‘Wait… I Can Do WHAT?’: Donald Trump Implodes Summit, Stuns Elite Business Crowd With Bizarre Bedroom Invite — Cameras Catch the Fallout and the Scramble to Fix It

Donald Trump turned a buttoned-up business forum into something closer to a reality show blooper reel — and it happened in the final minutes of what was supposed to be a routine closing exchange.

The president touched down in Miami for an international business conference, enduring an hour of policy talk and global strategy. The real buzz arrived over one of those unscripted Trump moments that felt too vulgar for TV.

Trump turned a polished investment summit into a viral moment after a Q&A went off the rails, forcing a moderator to quickly rein him in.

President Donald Trump went off the rails during a Q&A with press after his longwinded speech. (Photos: The White House/YouTube Screenshot)

‘Ew. Just Ew’: Donald Trump Locks In on His Cabinet Pick’s Wife — Then Pushes It Too Far as Cameras Catch a Lingering Look That Raises Eyebrows Fast

At the Future Investment Initiative PRIORITY Summit on Friday, March 27, the former reality star looked relaxed as he wrapped up his remarks before a crowd of investors and business leaders in the audience.

Still, anyone familiar with Trump’s public appearances knows the closing minutes are often where things get interesting.

“I want to just thank everybody very much, and I’m asked to take a few questions. And unlike other politicians, they would like their questions screened,” he said in front of the elite crowd.

Trump said he didn’t want to be screened, declaring, “You can ask me anything you want,” before accepting invites that sent the room’s energy spinning, as he delivered his words like a self-styled guru handing out unsolicited advice.



“You can talk sex,” he began in his closing remarks. “You can do whatever the hell you want. I’m here for you. Whatever question you want, you can ask. So, do you want to do that? Do we have some people handling this here? Here he comes. Look at this man — a very powerful man coming up. Ladies and gentlemen, we’ll take some questions. Good. Thank you.”

Many heard Trump’s comment and didn’t know whether to laugh or be perplexed.

Cameras caught the moment moderator Richard Attias, scrambling to bring forth order as he moving quickly yet smoothly to set boundaries for the exchange and keep the program on schedule.

“Thank you very much, Mr. President,” she said. “Thank you so much, and thank you for accepting to take five questions. We’re going to take up too much of your time. So let’s talk about business in one sentence.”

Unlike Trump’s suggestion, the questions had been selected or screened. The queries were perfect ally-oops to talk about the MAGA leader’s foreign policy and why the companies should invest in the USA.

Now, it seems that his “ask me about sex” comment was made in vain — but to many on social media, it was more of the same that they expect from the 79-year-old.

When a Threads user posted the video clip, many viewers reacted immediately, focusing on how the president interjected a bedroom activity into a conversation about policies and investments.

“One of these days he’s going to out himself,” one person wrote, while another added, “Omg….it just keeps getting worse and worse. I have no more words..just disbelief.”

Others framed the moment as another example of how Trump’s unscripted remarks can overshadow the substance of an event.

“Wait a minute.. I can [do] WHAT?? “You can talk sex, you can, eh, whatever the hell you want, I’m here for you.” THIS IS YOUR PRESIDENT, LADIES AND GENTLEMEN,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “I can’t believe he just said that! Derange isn’t big enough a word to describe this gross man.”

For longtime followers of the president, the exchange echoed earlier moments that blended humor with awkward timing. Then there is the way he tells lewd stories that blur the lines of what’s inappropriate.

At a February 27 event in Corpus Christi, Texas, where actor Dennis Quaid joined him onstage, the president launched into a rambling story about a man whose wife, he said, once treated him “like a dog” until his retirement account improved.

Trump asked the crowd if anybody was unhappy with the job he was doing, claiming 401(k)s had doubled, before pivoting into a story about a “wonderful, tough policeman from New York.” He said the man called him “sir” and even thanked him for improving his intimacy in the bedroom.

“And uh, he said, ‘Sir, it’s so good. My married life has gotten so much better. Why? My wife thought I was a loser financially. I couldn’t make any money ’cause my 401(k) was dying for years. And now she thinks I’m the smartest financial genius ever. It’s made my sex life good. It’s made my life good. It’s given me, it’s given me a tremendous boost in life, sir.’”

Trump’s speech crossed a line for many listeners, who felt it veered into territory that didn’t belong in a public setting.

Critics noted it was hardly the first time he had drifted into personal or off-color remarks during formal appearances. Moments like this have become a pattern, with his comments often blurring the line between political messaging and something far more inappropriate.