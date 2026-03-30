‘OMG … Disgusting’: Trump Cuts Off an Iran Crisis Question to Remind Pundit of Their Previous ‘Lunch’ Date, Cameras Catch the Panel’s Cringe Before His Next Line Leaves Her Flustered and Red-Faced

The U.S.-Israel war with Iran has entered its second month, with President Donald Trump oscillating between claims of imminent peace and threats of severe military escalation. The conflict began on Feb. 28 following joint U.S.-Israeli strikes aimed at Iran’s leadership.

Trump, 79, has never been shy about expressing whatever thought crosses his mind at any given moment, but hearing the U.S. commander in chief dodge a question about the human fallout from the ongoing conflict with Iran left a sour taste in many viewers’ mouths.

President Donald Trump is back in the hot seat after praising a TV host’s looks during a live interview. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

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A viral clip from Trump’s audio call into the Fox News show “The Five” political talk show on March 26 to discuss the Iran war. 15 minutes into the interview, conservative pundit Dana Perino asked about Iranian civilians who have been impacted by the American-led airstrikes on their nation.

“We have not seen or heard from any of the Iranian people, I imagine, because their internet is shut down,” she began, noting the “general worry” around the world.

“Do you have insight as to how they are doing? Do they have drinking water? Do they have food? It’s upsetting,” Perino, 53, asked Trump.

“I do, I do,” he replied before going on a completely unrelated tangent. It seems that the people of Iran were on the back of his mind as he skipped over the subject to reminisce about supposedly having a meal with Perino in New York City.

“But first, do you remember when we had lunch years ago in the base of Trump Tower when it was a brand new building?” Trump added in a more lively tone.

Trump is sick! He’s asked about Iranian citizen suffering, and all he can do is tell the Fox News host that she’s beautiful. He is a psychopath.



“You remember when we had lunch years ago at Trump Tower? You have not changed. You may be even better looking.” pic.twitter.com/wwMRkLQSJi — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) March 26, 2026

Perino responded, “A long time ago,” with an exaggerated tone.

The sidebar conversation became the main focus when Trump cut off the female host to compliment her appearance. “You haven’t changed. I’m not allowed to say this. It’s the end of my political career, but you may be even better looking, OK? So, I don’t know what you’re doing,” he exclaimed.

Fellow host, Jesse Watters, kept a smile on his face listening to Trump’s compliment as two other female panelists just nodded their heads and smiled over the awkward moment about his off-the-cuff compliment.

Trump then began complaining that it is now taboo for a man to call a woman beautiful, signifying he realized his comments would create a stir.

As far as Perino’s initial question about the current humanitarian conditions on the ground in Iran, Trump changed the subject by going on an extended tirade about reports of Iran’s violent treatment of anti-regime protestors.

The live interview went on for another 24 minutes with Trump bringing up former president Barack Obama, first lady Melania Trump, Republican senators, China, and other random topics in a rambling word salad.

Trump’s so-called “weave” method of jumping from different subjects did him no favors, because online critics pounced on the Queens-raised billionaire’s flirty remarks to Perino as the latest example of his inappropriate behavior with women.

No, Trump doesn’t ramble, he’s just doing what he calls “the weave”. He must think we’re idiots. (Video: RSBN) pic.twitter.com/V3SxO1oBmv — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 2, 2024

“Oh geez, he must [have] made a move on her in the past,” an X user sarcastically wondered in a reply to a clip of the Fox News segment.

Another Trump detractor flipped the script by attacking his physique, tweeting, “Creepy remark for a president to make to any woman. She may be better looking now, but he sure isn’t – fat old toad.”

“OMG,” said one person, shocked that Trump showed no concern for the people of Iran.

“And he totally got them off the subject of the well-being of the Iranian people because HE DOESN’T CARE!” exclaimed another individual.

The condemnation continued on Threads as someone alluded to the timeframe of the supposed interaction between Trump and Perino at Trump Tower by pointing out, “When she was 11 years old. What a pig.”

Another said, “I hope she was embarrassed. That’s creepy.”

According to Trump, he crossed paths with Perino when Trump Tower was a “brand new building.” The Midtown Manhattan skyscraper opened in 1983, meaning the Fox News commentator, who was born in 1972, would have been a pre-teen at the time.

It is not clear if Trump misspoke, confused Perino for another woman, or just vocalized his fantasies, but the president’s flashback to the last century provided an unintentional callback to an infamous video involving young girls from 1992.

“Entertainment Tonight” shared footage of Trump’s interaction at Trump Tower during the Christmas season. As the teenagers approached an escalator, the real estate mogul could be heard saying, “I’m going to be dating her in 10 years. Can you believe it?”

Trump being accused of making lewd comments to and about women has been a dark cloud over his public persona for decades, and as the MAGA chief gets closer to his 80th birthday, it appears he is even less willing to hold his tongue.

Just last week, Trump turned what was supposed to be a proud family moment for newly sworn-in Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin into a gossip-feeding spectacle when the president went off script to say Mullin’s 47-year-old wife, Christie, looked “about 22 years old.”