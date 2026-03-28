’Is That Real?: Donald Trump Throws a ‘Party’ on the White House Lawn in Front of a Massive Gold Display, Then Fans Zoom In and the Backlash Shifts Fast

President Donald Trump spent part of a recent White House event surrounding his new farming initiative praising American agriculture, flanked by a gleaming gold appliance that quickly stole the spotlight — and caused instant backlash.

The centerpiece was a shiny display on the South Lawn and signed by several Cabinet members and governors, even though the brand’s roots trace back to another country before its U.S. manufacturing expansion.

What was meant to project rural pride instead became an ironic visual moment: a supposed symbol of American farm resilience that literally sparkled with foreign lineage at the very heart of the nation’s capital.

Donald Trump threw a party to bust out his signature “Y.M.C.A.” dance while speaking to struggling farmers during a White House event. (Photo by Yasin Ozturk /Anadolu via Getty Images)

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The 79-year-old former reality TV star seemingly threw a party as he spoke to the farmers about his plans to cut costs as energy prices rise, and he promised the crowd that he was ushering in the “golden age” for the agricultural industry.

He also noted that he would increase government loan guarantees for industry equipment such as tractors. In the middle of his speech, while Trump boasted that he told the head of John Deere that he was removing the “horrible chains placed on tractor suppliers.”

“I said to the head of John Deere, is this a good thing or a bat thing? He said sir, you have no idea how bad it is. It has made our tractors so complicated. You need a major degree from MIT to turn on a tractor. We want to go back to the old way, sir.

He then noticed the gold tractor on the South Lawn, saying, “That’s a beautiful tractor. That’s a gold tractor. Somebody had me in mind. What’s that all about? That’s a hell of a tractor. I’m looking at this.”

The gold-wrapped Fendt 1167 Vario tractor, made in Germany by AGCO, was signed by several Cabinet members and governors, including Iowa’s Kim Reynolds and West Virginia’s Patrick Morrisey. The display also included a red, white, and blue Magnum and a classic green John Deere, highlighting a bizarre irony: a symbol of American farming pride was front and center, yet the “golden” tractor hailed from overseas.

🔥🚨JUST IN: President Trump hit his haters with some dance moves after delivering a speech.



pic.twitter.com/SwPsuxNrzq — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) March 27, 2026

“That’s a good one, too. Red, white, and blue. But somebody really hit me with that one. That’s beautiful,” added Trump about the other tractors.

After his speech was over, “Y.M.C.A.” by the Village People played over the loudspeakers, and Trump performed his usual dance of pumping his fists in the air to the song with glee.

The people in attendance applauded as if Trump’s illegal war in Iran hadn’t sent the price of farmers’ diesel — needed for their tractors — through the roof. Given that his speech was to address the woes of farmers, others online found his happy dance in poor taste.

Folks on social media dragged Trump for his tired dance moves, at a time when so many Americans are struggling with finances amid a war he started.

“Please let this be a joke,” said one person. Another said, “Didn’t he screw the cattle farmers over and now he’s bringing out a golden tractor?”

Over on Threads, one person shared a picture of the crowd, many of whom were wearing cowboy hats, “What’s more American than a President dancing to “YMCA’ in front of a crowd of reporters and people wearing cowboy hats on the South Lawn of the White House with a big Gold Tractor sitting nearby?”

A fourth person wondered, “Is that real? Looks like a pilot from some weird reality show. I’m surprised there is any lawn left at the White House.”

Another observer described the scene: “Trump threw a party for farmers today. Gold tractor on the White House lawn. 800 people in cowboy hats. Then he told the crowd: ‘I just gave you $12 billion. You make enough money. It doesn’t matter to you, right?” Meanwhile his tariffs and the Iran war have driven up fuel and fertilizer costs for EVERY farm in America.”

Fans who zoomed in further noticed the golden tractors Trump raved about were made from a company in Germany. “The golden tractor is a “Fendt” tractor made in Germany. They couldn’t even get a John Deere!?” asked one person, while another said, “Of course the tractor was gold! Couldn’t have green John Deere sitting there.”

Another user zoomed in on the gold tractor. “While food disappears from store shelves and prices increase, Trump addresses struggling farmers next to a gold-plated tractor.”

The president often dances to the Y.M.C.A. during rallies, as well as another hit from the Village People, “Macho Man.” During his speech at the White House before he latest disco performance, the president promised that the Trump Administration would bring the “golden age” of the agricultural industry.

“Every day we’re looking for new ways to support our farmers, reduce your costs and to help lower the price of food for the American family,” Trump said on the South Lawn of the White House. “We’re going to prove that the golden age of American agriculture is right here and right now.”

Not even Melania’s words can make Trump stop doing the one thing that makes her almost infuriated.

The first lady offered a rare candid moment during a February TV interview promoting her self-titled documentary, hesitating before admitting there’s one thing about her husband she finds problematic: the timing of his signature “YMCA” dance.

“I like it but at certain times,” she told Jesse Watters on “The Five.” Some days it’s not appropriate, and I told him so, but it’s his dance, and I think people love it.”

Though Melania said she enjoys the dance itself, she noted there are times it’s “not appropriate,” a remark that quickly drew attention online. Social media responses ranged from praise for her candor to speculation about her personal feelings toward her husband and their marriage, with some commenters questioning the dynamics of their relationship and whether she spends much time with Trump.

The contrast only deepened the sense of irony for critics, who pointed out that Trump’s carefree dancing and showy display of a gold tractor seemed wildly out of step with the reality many farmers are facing.