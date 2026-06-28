‘Who Says That?!’: Trump Walks Into a Faith Event and Casually Drops the Most Shocking Reason He’s ‘Very Upset’ at God — Triggers a Full-Blown Firestorm

President Donald Trump is well known for his testy nature and what critics call a seriously vicious temperament, but every now and then Trump, who famously lacks a sense of humor, tries to make a joke that never seems to land correctly and often offends instead.

Such was the case Friday, June 26, during a speech at a Faith and Freedom Coalition event where he joked about what he was “very upset” with God about.

Speaking to a group of Republicans and conservative activists, according to Mediate, Trump also claimed his administration “saved religious freedom in America” because “it was going down.”

President Donald Trump speaks during the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority conference in Washington, D.C., June 26, 2026. This conference is held annually to empower conservative politicians and religious activists, hosted at the Washington Hilton from June 25-27. (Photo by Tyler M. Andrews/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

He crowed about how people of faith made the country great from the very beginning.

“Two-hundred-and-fifty years ago next week our founders invoked the creator four times in the Declaration of Independence, four times. I wasn’t mentioned once. I’m very upset,” the 80-year-old Trump quipped as his supporters chuckled in approval.

“Not once,” he repeated, trying to wring every last guffaw out of the crowd.

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Social media exploded in disgust, calling him out and questioning his mental stability.

Leading the charge, Trump’s bitter archrival California Gov. Gavin Newsom took him down with three words.

“Commander in Narcissism,” Newsom proclaimed on X in a post that went viral with over 40,000 views and counting.

Another wondered, “Who even thinks like that?! Donald Trump could read about the Creation of the world in Genesis 1 and get upset he’s not mentioned.”

Commander in Narcissism https://t.co/ZZiswxiusw — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) June 26, 2026

“This is wrong in so many ways! That idiotic audience just laughs! They call themselves patriots? What they are are sycophants!” a Threads user vented.

Others called into question Trump’s mental health.

“I used to think he was just thinking he was funny. Now I know he is insane,” Threads poster Barb Jackson stated.

Critics contend, in addition to potential metal health issues, Trump also appears to suffer from a God complex, an unwavering belief that one is all-powerful, superior to others and infallible.

People with this mindset exhibit extreme arrogance, feel entitled to special privileges, and completely disregard the needs, boundaries, and perspectives of those around them, according to VerysWellMind.

And this isn’t the first time Trump has compared himself to God.

In early April on Orthodox Easter Sunday, he posted a shockingly “blasphemous” AI-generated meme of himself dressed in biblical robes, looking strikingly like the popular depiction of Jesus Christ with a light shining out of one hand and ministering to a sick man with the other surrounded by followers set against a patriotic backdrop of American flags, bald eagles, and angels.

After a furious backlash erupted amid calls for an apology, early Monday, April 13, Trump caved, taking down the post, but he spent the day deflecting and refusing to apologize for the controversial imagery, angering church leadership, millions of Catholics, most of whom voted for him, and even his MAGA base.

Trump even suggested he was ignorant of the obvious meaning of the meme when asked about it by reporters outside the Oval Office.

“I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor and had to do with Red Cross … which we support, and only the fake news could come up with that one,” the president duplicitously insisted, trying to blame the media for what conservative critics are calling clear “blasphemy.”