‘We Will Not Be Shaken Down’: T.I. and Tiny Harris Claim They Are Being Extorted After Woman Sues for Sexual Assault and Battery Following Incident at L.A. Hotel 

T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris have been hit with a lawsuit accusing them of sexual assault and battery in what they describe as a plot to extort the couple for money. The hip-hop couple has denied these “fake” claims from a woman who alleges she woke up in “serious pain” after her drink was spiked at a nightclub and she was lured to their hotel room for an adult rendezvous.

Clifford “T.I.” Harris and Tiny Harris face yet another lawsuit, this one claiming they sexually assaulted a woman at a hotel in Los Angeles 2005. (Photo: Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Hidden Empire Film Group)

“On the heels of positivity, negativity always rears its ugly head. This plaintiff has been threatening to file this lawsuit for THREE years. For THREE years, we have emphatically and categorically denied these allegations,” the couple stated in a statement shared with TMZ.

They continued, “For THREE years we have maintained our innocence and refused to pay these extortionate demands for things we didn’t do,” insisting that the plaintiff’s claims “have changed time and time again.”

“Our position is clear… We are innocent of these fake claims, we will not be shaken down, and we look forward to our day in court.”

She is suing for sexual battery, negligence, false imprisonment, and assault. The lawsuit was filed in California under the state’s Sexual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act. Similar to New York’s Adult Survivors Act, this law offers victims/survivors one year to file lawsuits against their accusers despite the statute of limitations having expired. The law went into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, and also allows cover claims seeking to recover damages.

In the complaint obtained by the outlet, the woman listed as Jane Doe recalls the matter that took place in or around 2005 during the time she was stationed at an Air Force base in Los Angeles. She claims she attended a party at the home of late rapper Coolio, where she also met a man named “Caviar,” who claimed he worked for the Harrises.

Jane Doe attended the party with a friend but stated that the “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” stars did not show up. She met them the following night in the VIP section of another club after receiving notice of the couple’s whereabouts from “Caviar.”

T.I. and Tiny have been sued by an Air Force veteran who says the couple drugged and sexually assaulted her. pic.twitter.com/KsR7IjahQv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 3, 2024

The woman explained that she bought two drinks of her own before the Xscape singer handed her a drink, which she also shared with a friend. Afterward, she said T.I. invited her to ride with him and Tiny, while her friend rode with “Caviar.”

The identity of Caviar in this case has yet to be confirmed. However, T.I.’s fifth studio album, “TI vs TIP,” gave a producer credit to a producer named Kannon “Caviar” Cross, who lives on the West Coast.

The woman was under the impression they were all going to the same place until two other women entered the SUV with her, T.I. and Tiny. Things changed when they arrived at the hotel, where Tiny allegedly put the two women out of the room for being too flirtatious with her husband.

According to the suit, Tiny removed her and Jane Doe’s clothes before entering a shower in the bathroom. They were joined by T.I. who was also wearing his birthday suit when the woman began to feel woozy. The “Trap Muzik” rapper allegedly told her to go to bed and then asked her to rub him down with oil as he watched porn. She remembers being pinned down by Tiny, who rubbed and grinded on the plaintiff’s body while naked.

Jane Doe is adamant that she said “NO” and pushed T.I. away after he allegedly tried to penetrate her with his toe. She then went to the bathroom to regurgitate when he went to grab a condom. “Are you all right? Looks like you in last place,” she recollects T.I. saying to her while laughing. After passing out, she awoke the next morning to security guards telling her to leave, adding that she was itching and burning and her “vagina was in serious pain.”

These allegations share some similarities to a past lawsuit from T.I. and Tiny’s former friend. The two accused Sabrina Peterson of going on a smear campaign in 2021 after she publically accused them of numerous claims of sexual and physical abuse with dozens of women.

Peterson also alleged that T.I. once held a gun to her head and threatened her at a kids’ event, though Tiny denied her accusations. She then filed a defamation suit against the couple, and they responded by demanding she pay the fees they incurred from defending the suit.

A lower court’s decision in favor of Peterson was overturned and Peterson was ordered to pay $96,000 of the legal bill. Although several of Peterson’s claims were dismissed, few components of her lawsuit reportedly remain unresolved.