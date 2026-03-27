‘She Looks Terrified’: Melania’s Big Moment Backfires — After She Unwittingly Turns Trump Into the Punchline While the Woman Next to Her Steals the Spotlight

Melania Trump is rarely seen beside her husband, President Donald Trump, since he entered his second term in the White House.

The public is convinced the former model no longer wants to be first lady, or she simply no longer wants to be married. Either sentiment is understandable among most, but these days, Melania, 55, is embracing companionship with someone outside the political circle, ridding herself of the chaos and harsh rhetoric from her husband’s administration.

President Donald Trump became the butt of online jokes after Melania’s robot display at the White House set up the perfect punchline for his rivals. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

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Melania’s presentation on the Executive Mansion’s first floor, on March 24, showcased where the future could be headed in the coming years. But her big moment took an unexpected turn when her setup handed her husband’s nemesis, Gavin Newsom, the perfect punchline yet again.

The first lady joined other first ladies from 45 countries for the historic event, which featured the introduction of an American-made humanoid named Figure 3, marking the first time artificial intelligence was formally presented at the White House.

The robot accompanied Melania, who was dressed in a cream pantsuit, as she walked down Cross Hall, still keeping their distance as she does with Trump. At one point, she stopped to let the slow-moving machine walk ahead of her into the East room while she watched from behind.

Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, was the first person Melania greeted and shook hands with, followed by Princess Lalla Hasna of Morocco.

First Lady Melania Trump walks out with an AI-powered robot at the White House

pic.twitter.com/phuJj1Gprv — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 25, 2026

The women stood by their chairs as the robot walked over and stood in front of the assembled guests and media to offer some remarks.

“Thank you, first lady Melania Trump, for inviting me to the White House. It is an honor to be at Fostering the Future Together’s Global Coalition inaugural meeting,” said a female voice projected from the robot. “I’m figure 3, a humanoid built in the United States of America. I am grateful to be part of this historic movement to empower children with technology and education.”

After welcoming the audience in 11 different languages, Figure 3 walked back down the hallway to applause.

Melania then proceeded to lead the roundtable discussion in the East Room. Brigitte, 72, also addressed the media through a translator, while representatives from other nations gave statements.

First lady’s intended purpose of the gathering was quickly overshadowed online as social media timelines poked fun at her and the white, stilted android, which looked like Donald Trump’s replacement.

“What is happening and how do we make it stop?” wrote one shocked observer. Another noticed, “She looks terrified- So does Melania.”

France’s Brigitte Macron looked equally shocked at how the robot moved around the room, while viewers watching online were focused on what was sitting on top of her head.

France’s Brigitte Macron joined American First Lady Melania Trump to introduce the Figure 3 robot. (Photo credit: The White House/YouTube)

“Robot should’ve pulled Brigitte Macron’s wig on the way out,” noted one person. Another said, “Melania should snatch that wig off [her] head!”

Even California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s digital team weighed in on the robot display in a post on X that read, “The new Trump body double is looking a little paler than normal. Not so sure about this version.”

The president wasn’t able to avoid the mockery as one X user suggested Melania was ready to leave him for “The new commander and chief” Figure 3.

One person jokingly asked, “Her new husband?” But not everyone was convinced, since it didn’t quite match Trump in terms of looks and size. “And it’s missing the bruised hand,” said one social media user.

Newsom’s team returned hours later with a more brutal response, with an image of Melania and a tan, nearly brown robot with thinning blond hair: “Introducing the TrumpBot 3000! #MadeInCalifornia,” was written attached to the photo.

Melania attempted to make light of what observers were calling a “crazy” interaction between the Slovenian-American socialite and the multi-lingual robot by opening her scripted speech with a nod to her high-tech escort.

“Welcome to the White House, Figure 3. Thank you for joining me on day two of Fostering the Future Together. It’s fair to state you’re my first American-made humanoid guest in the White House,” she stated.

The first lady went on to promote the idea of “humanoid systems” being integrated into the real world, calling on humanity to imagine children having access to a robot educator named Plato that has instant access to information about literature, science, art, philosophy, mathematics, and history.

What was supposed to be a forward-looking moment for global innovation and education became fuel for an internet roasting session that left Melania and her marriage to the president a target for ridicule.