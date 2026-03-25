‘Seriously?’: Melania Trump Faces Explosive Backlash After Inviting 45 Nations — Then Disappears After Seven Minutes as Critics Tear Into What They Call a ‘Stunt’

Melania Trump is turning the national stage into her office after being removed from the White House’s East Wing by her husband, Donald Trump.

The first lady used her political power to summon international leaders, “tech visionaries,” and their spouses on day one of her inaugural Fostering the Future Together summit at the U.S. Department of State on March 24. The White House says 45 “member nations” were present, among them were Ukraine and Israel.

Public outrage erupts over Melania Trump’s potential Nobel Peace Prize nomination, with critics calling her undeserving. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

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Noticeably missing was Donald Trump. He also did not share the spotlight with his wife when she delivered opening remarks at a United Nations Security Council meeting earlier in the month. However, the 79-year-old politician was by her side on the red carpet for the premiere of her eponymous documentary in January.

Melania welcomed world officials by sharing, “Our coalition’s mission is to empower children by providing greater access to technology and education. This is a historic moment in time,” she said, reading from the prepared speech before her at the podium.

The former model explained that innovative learning programs, advocating for education policies, sponsoring tech-focused legislation, and partnerships between public and private sectors are cornerstones of the coalition’s plan.

Melania delivers opening remarks at the Children’s Tech Development Summit.



I commend anyone who could sit through 5 seconds of her speaking, let alone 5 minutes. Pure torture.pic.twitter.com/jrOhx9SYuI — 💕 Brittany Belle 💕 (@BrittanyinTexas) March 24, 2026

She told attendees, “Each of you has a vital role to play in shaping the TechEd opportunities for the next generation,” and that they are asked to “turn vision into action” through research and collaboration.

After mispronouncing countries and words like “capability” and “prejudices,” Melania left the venue, having spent a reported total of seven minutes at her event.

A collective “seriously? Is this real?” was expressed by critics stunned by Melania’s guest appearance. “Wonder how much that cost donny?” one person online. Another flipped her Be Best initiative, writing, “BE GONE.”

A third individual commented, “It tells us EVERYTHING we need to know about Melania Trump that she only had 7 MINUTES to devote to her faux ‘Be Best’ publicity stunt.” At least one critic suggested that someone with a background in education should lead the summit.

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"The first American-made humanoid in the White House," Melania Trump said.



Melania Trump is hosting 45 nations at the White House for a two-day global coalition summit. pic.twitter.com/LTqttQgSIr — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 25, 2026

A personal dig at the Trump family about the matter states, “They should have call Dr. Jill Biden to do this presentation ! Melania knows nothing about this subject.”

Furthermore, the ribbing of Trump politics was a reminder that “The department of education is being disbanded thanks to her husband!”

A flood of reactions also picked apart Melania’s Slovenian accent. People remarked, “It’s just laughable… she’s been in the US for 30 years and can barely speak English,” and “Melania choosing (& it IS a choice) to keep her often barely intelligible accent suggests that, rather than respecting the role of flotus, she prefers to market her ‘brand’….after all, she is a profiteering Trump.”

The Fostering the Future sessions arrived nearly one month into the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran and only weeks after the “President of Peace” gathered allies for a “Board of Peace” meeting focused on his rebuild Gaza agenda.