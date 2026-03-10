‘Read the Room Melania!’: Gas Prices Skyrocketing But Melania Trump Thinks She Has the Perfect at Home Solution and Folks Are Outraged

As gas prices creep back up and drivers brace for another painful stretch at the pump, frustration is already bubbling over online. Every extra dollar on the sign feels personal, especially for families juggling groceries, rent, and commutes while watching the tank fill halfway.

So when Melania Trump floated what she framed as a simple, at-home fix, critics didn’t hear practicality — they heard privilege. The first lady, they argue, appeared to shamelessly seize the moment, stepping into the spotlight as President Donald Trump faces mounting scrutiny over rising tensions abroad.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 02: First lady Melania Trump arrives for a meeting of the United Nations (U.N.) Security Council on March 02, 2026 at UN Headquarters in New York City. Mrs. Trump chaired a U.N. panel on education’s role in “advancing tolerance and world peace.” She is the first first lady to chair a meeting of the council. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

Melania seamlessly pivoted from first lady duties after making appearances at a United Nations Security Council meeting and a ceremony to honor fallen soldiers amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran to generate more buzz for her “Melania” documentary.

The Amazon and MGM production debuted in theaters on Jan. 30. The project follows her in the final 20 days leading up to Trump’s January 2025 inauguration. It arrived on Prime on March 9, and Melania is making an effort to have all eyes on her.

“EXCITING NEWS! As planned, my new film MELANIA is launching on Prime following its record-breaking theatrical run,” she tweeted prior to the documentary’s streaming launch. “Now you can gain unprecedented access to my historical journey, and view the never-before-seen footage, all from the comfort of your own home. Enjoy!”

Not even a war, inflated living costs, or surging gas prices could curb her thirst for attention. If anything, critics were convinced that the announcement pumping up the film was an orchestrated distraction from the chaotic news cycle surrounding her husband’s presidency.

One person suggested, “Trump probably paid Amazon to run it.” Ironically, the 79-year-old was accused of being envious of his wife’s buzz while celebrating the film’s screening at the Kennedy Center in January.

Amazon reportedly paid $40 million for the rights to “Melania” and spent $35 million on marketing. The documentary earned a little over $16.4 million despite playing in theaters worldwide for five weeks.

The loss, though, hasn’t stopped Melania from resharing posts highlighting the film’s one accomplishment — boasting the biggest opening for a non-musical documentary in a decade with $7 million. A detractor trolled the former model by writing, “Considering all that’s happening at present, you win the prize for the most tone deaf and pointless tweet of the week.”

“Well, time to start streaming. Michelle Obama’s Becoming again,” joked one social media user.

Michelle Obama's documentary "Becoming" saw a 13,000% surge in viewership during the "Melania" movie's opening weekend. pic.twitter.com/XsE0VNGJMC — FactPost (@factpostnews) February 6, 2026

Michelle Obama‘s 2020 documentary was among the top 10 films streamed on Netflix when “Melania” premiered in theaters.

A fourth individual commented, “F—k read the room melanie! JFC, no one cares about the stupid movie your husband forced people to make. Was this movie the condition you set for being more involved this term?”

Another user, equally annoyed by Melania’s self-centered behavior, posted, “If gas is too expensive to travel, the Trump family has a solution for you to stay home for entertainment.”

Trump’s hard-pressed agenda to “Make America Great Again” recently included airstrikes across the Middle East, resulting in steep prices at the pump. “They’ll drop very rapidly when this is over, and if they rise, they rise, but this is far more important than having gasoline prices go up a little bit,” the president told Reuters.

White House staffers are reportedly scrambling to shift the narrative, and Melania’s film isn’t proving itself useful for the mission. The former model has not come to Trump’s defense amid backlash regarding the war nor the months-long probe into his past with financier Jeffrey Epstein.