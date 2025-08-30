‘Hahahahahaha’: Gavin Newsom’s Mockery of Donald Trump Just Escalated, Now His Wife Melania Has Become the Punchline

California Gov. Gavin Newsom seized the moment after news about Vanity Fair’s potential Melania Trump cover became a trending topic across social media platforms.

After his relentless mockery of her husband, Donald Trump, the two-term Democrat, known for his polished appearance and progressive politics, created his own satirical magazine cover that quickly went viral online.

The mock-up showed Newsom wearing a crown, with the headline “The American King,” complete with the tagline “Hair, Gel and the Art of Being So Handsome.”

Gavin Newsom trolled Melania Trump with a mock Vanity Fair cover after the magazine’s staff threatened to quit over featuring the First Lady. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

His press office amplified the joke by posting “AN HONOR! THANK YOU!!!” in all caps, mimicking President Donald Trump’s distinctive social media style.

The parody was Newsom’s response to an AI-generated fake Vanity Fair cover of Melania Trump that had been circulating online, dubbed “The American Queen” with the subtitle “Fashion, power & the art of saying nothing.”

‘The Exact Type of Lunatic We Need’: Donald Trump Supporters Explode After Gavin Newsom’s Savage MAGA Takeover

The original controversy began when Semafor reported that Vanity Fair’s new global editorial director, Mark Guiducci, was weighing the possibility of putting Melania Trump on the magazine’s cover. The idea reportedly was part of an effort to broaden the publication’s appeal to conservative readers under Guiducci’s leadership, which began in June 2025.

AN HONOR! THANK YOU!!! pic.twitter.com/X0uUq1PATG — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 29, 2025

However, the proposal immediately sparked internal conflict at the prestigious magazine, according to conservative tabloids. Staff members allegedly expressed strong opposition to featuring the first lady on the cover, with the Daily Mail reporting it was told by one mid-level editor they would walk out if the cover moved forward.

The unnamed editor purportedly declared they wouldn’t “normalize this despot and his wife” and would rather work “bagging groceries at Trader Joe’s” than participate in such a project.

The American Queen 👸🏻❤️4️⃣🇺🇸💯 pic.twitter.com/TU4rJomT3t — Steph Trump Girl 💎 (@americnharlygrl) August 28, 2025

Daily Mail readers embraced Newsom’s trolling effort with enthusiasm.

One supporter wrote, “Hahahahahaha!!!! “I’m in love with myself.” ~Gavin Newsom.”

Another praised his approach, saying, “Gavin Newsom is the best troller. I love seeing MAGAS upset over nothing.”

The post celebrating Newsom as the “American King” garnered significant attention. But not everyone appreciated the governor’s approach.

Critics viewed his actions as puerile, with one commenter noting, “He’s making himself look really juvenile. Trump has clearly got under his skin big time.” Another dismissively wrote, “Gavin has nothing better to do with this time. Literally.”

This latest social media stunt represents just one example of Newsom’s ongoing digital warfare with the Trump administration. The governor has increasingly adopted Trump’s communication style, including the use of all-caps posts and merchandise sales that parody MAGA products.

His online store features items like a red baseball cap reading “Newsom was right about everything!” using fonts similar to Trump’s campaign materials. Within hours of launching, Newsom claimed the store generated over $100,000 in sales, though these figures haven’t been independently verified.

The governor’s social media strategy appears to be resonating with Democratic voters. A recent Emerson poll showed Newsom leading among Democratic primary voters for the potential 2028 presidential election, suggesting his confrontational approach toward Trump is boosting his national profile.

Newsom’s Vanity Fair parody nails his approach to political combat in the digital age, racking up millions of laughs worldwide. He has a talent for shifting the spotlight from Trump (and his wife) onto himself, this time turning a magazine cover controversy into viral content that fires up his base and rattles his opponents.