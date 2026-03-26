‘Holy Smokes’: Former Minnesota Governor Drops Bombshell on Barron Trump’s Medical Excuse for Avoiding the Military — a Detail Trump Hoped Stayed Buried

Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura didn’t hold back, unloading on Donald Trump’s with a critique that cut deeper than politics — one that zeroed in on something he suggested runs through the entire family.

The former Navy SEAL, who has been outspoken about escalating global tensions, didn’t stop there — he turned his attention to Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, pulling him into a conversation that suddenly felt far more personal than expected.

Barron Trump’s tea startup is already brewing backlash, with critics side-eyeing its donor-linked address and signature Trump flair. (Photos by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Barron, 20, has been the subject of online petitions, sites like DraftBarronTrump.com, and social media banter encouraging him to enlist in the armed forces since airstrikes began in late February.

‘Barron Really Is His Father’s Son’: Barron Trump’s Shady Rollout Branded a ‘Scheme’ as Critics Say He Slipped Past Mom to Run Another Trump Hustle

Trump unintentionally makes matters worse by talking about the loss of lives and Middle East attacks like a blockbuster feature — and now countless citizens want his bloodline to be a major part of the plot.

Ventura, who served in the Vietnam War, called out the Trumps during the March 24 taping of the “Piers Morgan Uncensored” show.

Speaking about the Republican businessman, he said, “There’s a simple thing as a leader, and you know this having been in the military — Trump wouldn’t know it cause he’s a draft-dodging coward… A war is justified if you’re willing to send your kids. Because how can you send somebody else’s kids to a war if you won’t send your own?”

Trump used his college matriculation to receive four waivers during the Vietnam War. The last exemption indefinitely excluded him from the draft with a medical waiver for alleged bone spurs in his feet. Jokes ripped online at Barron’s expense include nicknaming him Private Bone Spurs, among several others.

Barron’s great-grandfather and his grandfather, Frederick and Fred Trump, also reportedly dodged serving in the military during times of conflict.

Why don’t Trump send Barron Trump to war he can go being that he want to send other people children the war send your son Donald Trump https://t.co/xgE25VcaEL — AsiaG5 (@AsiaG5) March 25, 2026

Ventura continued, “So, I’m calling right now for Barron Trump, Donald Trump’s son — you know, after all, he’s had three wives, he’s had kids by each wife, and nobody’s ever served in the military. To my knowledge, a Trump in the last 100 years has never done military service.”

“That will never happen. The whole family is made up of cowardly, corrupt grifters,” said one skeptic. Another said, “Jesse Ventura is absolutely right. When he sends his kids then he will get respect. He can’t play checkers blindly with someone else’s kids.”

In addition to Barron, the president’s other kids include Donald Jr., 48, Ivanka, 44, Eric, 42, and Tiffany, 32.

Ventura doubled down, stating, “Barron, you can change that. Enlist in the United States military right now. Do something your father didn’t have the courage to do. Do something your father didn’t have the patriotism to do. I wanna see a Trump in the military.”

He quickly shot down the “excuse that Barron might be too tall,” reminding viewers that “David Robinson served on active duty. He was 7 feet tall before he ever went to the San Antonio Spurs basketball team.”

Barron is widely estimated to be 6 feet 9, making him the tallest of his siblings, but not necessarily too tall for the military despite his height exceeding most standards.

Trump's trying to convince everyone he's a badass because his parents hated him & sent him to a military academy.



He's a 5 time draft dodger, & nobody in his family tree has ever served. pic.twitter.com/tzL704Ct6L — Cuckturd (@CattardSlim) March 13, 2026

A commenter theorized that military service for Barron could backfire on voters who are fed up with the Trump family.

“If Barron Trump enlists, passes Ranger School, passes RASP and goes to a Battalion, maybe even JFKSW School and becomes a Green Beret,… Barron Trump would be unstoppable in politics,” they wrote.

According to a third viewer, “That orange coward would use his children as a shield. He doesn’t give a s–t about his kids any more than he does anyone else’s.”

Still others were shocked by the callout.

“Holy smokes! Jesse Ventura DESTROYS Donald Trump. Calls him a “draft dodger” and demands that Barron Trump enlist in daddy’s war with Iran.”

“Wow, good for him. I wonder if maga will cancel him or if they will start to see the cracks in the regime.”

Trump has not publicly lashed out in his youngest son’s defense — though critics would not expect him to do so given that the president endorsed Brandon Herrera for a Texas congressional seat after he and his podcast co-hosts made fun of the 20-year-old unprovoked.

Barron may never serve in the military, likely due to being a student at NYU‘s Washington campus and recently launching a beverage company with his friends.