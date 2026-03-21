‘OMG’: Trump Grins Through Lavish Praise from Japan’s Leader — But Her Barron Remark Sparks Buzz That She May Have Been Mocking Him to His Face After His Pearl Harbor Comment

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi went into overdrive praising President Donald Trump and his family in a moment that has many wondering if she was sucking up to the American power broker or subtly mocking him to his face.

Japan’s first female prime minister then played into Trump’s infamous vanity by immediately shifting the praise in his direction with a remark that left many people cringing at the blatant brown-nosing. To make matters worse, she dragged his youngest son, Barron, into the spotlight with a comment that left a sour taste in many mouths.

President Donald Trump was left stunned by the Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her remarks about him and his son, Barron. (Photo credit: White House; Kevin Lamarque – Pool/Getty Images)

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Takaichi, 65, was a guest at a White House state dinner on March 19, where she used her time with the president to offer a flirtatious compliment about his son.

“Donald, tomorrow is the birthday of your son, Mr. Barron Trump, and I know he has grown up so much into a very tall, good-looking gentleman,” Takaichi expressed through an interpreter.

After pausing for the room to laugh and applaud, she continued, “Donald, it is very clear where he got it. Of course, from his parents. There’s no doubt about it.”

“They all know how to manipulate him and boost his ridiculous ego and play sycophant,” British-American journalist Mehdi Hasan tweeted in response to a clip of Takaichi’s speech.

Another X user had a similar take, writing, “OMG… world [leaders] know to flatter baby toddler-in-chief. Trump and Barron are not attractive by any means.”

They all know how to manipulate him and boost his ridiculous ego and play sycophant. https://t.co/CLVjfJKviT — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 20, 2026

“Lol. If she thinks the way to win [Trump] over is by praising his children, she underestimates the depths of his self-absorption,” offered a third person.

Another commenter took it a step further, suggesting the moment may not have been pure flattery at all, but a subtle jab delivered right to his face — especially after his Pearl Harbor comment.

By bringing Barron into the spotlight, they argued, it almost felt like a pointed reminder of who would actually be of age to face the consequences of war, hinting that the praise may have carried a sharper edge than it first appeared.

“Good reminder that Barron is now coming of age to be [on the] front line of the war. This war will end in 24 hours if Trump sends Barron out there,” someone else stated.

Barron turned 20 years old on March 20. The 6-foot-9-inch college student has been the topic of online discussions since his father began a military campaign against Iran on Feb. 28.

The #SendBarron trend gained traction on social media as critics of the administration called on Barron to enlist in the military and fight overseas alongside other volunteers.

There are growing calls in the United States for President Trump to send his son Barron to war, since he started it.



Many AI-photos of Barron in military uniform are circulating with the hashtag: #SendBarron pic.twitter.com/f9LrxhAwSP — South Today (@SouthToday5) March 2, 2026

Memes of the crypto investor dressed as a soldier spread across the internet, eventually leading to debates about whether Barron was even eligible to serve because of his height.

According to IBT, the U.S. military can grant waivers to enlistees who exceed the maximum height on a case-by-case basis, further fueling speculation that Barron is avoiding the conflict.

The sitting commander-in-chief has also been under fire for not having any military experience, even though Trump was between 18 and 26 when millions of American men were drafted during the Vietnam War era in the 1960s and 1970s.

At the time, Trump managed to dodge the draft on five occasions. The University of Pennsylvania graduate received four college deferments, then later received a medical deferment due to a diagnosis of bone spurs.

With conflicting reports that Barron might be taller than the required cutoff, some viewers think Takaichi was also giving a backhanded compliment with the “very tall” comment, essentially giving a nod to the complaints that Barron will likely avoid having to fight in the Middle East.

Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi checking her watch was that a subtle signal to her team to exit the meeting with Trump after an awkward moment pic.twitter.com/WGOcNs9Emd — Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) March 20, 2026

In addition to Takaichi appearing with Trump at the White House dinner, the former metal band member sat down with the POTUS for a televised meeting that also produced several viral moments.

Trump could not avoid being asked about the Iran war as he sat next to Takaichi in the newly gilded Oval Office. In particular, a reporter wanted to know why the president did not tell Japan or other U.S. allies about the decision to strike Iran before the bombs rained down.

The answer ended up being a joke at the expense of the Japanese when Trump said, “We didn’t tell anybody about it because we wanted [it to be a] surprise. Who knows better about surprises than Japan? OK, why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor?”

Trump’s gauche reference to Japan’s 1941 attack on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii garnered slight laughs and noticeable groans from other attendees of the meeting, with Takaichi seeming uncomfortable.

Plus, cameras caught Takaichi glancing at her wristwatch as Trump spoke to the scrum of reporters, giving many viewers the impression that she had had enough of the awkward situation and was ready to leave.