‘Send Barron’: Critics Demand Barron Trump Face the Same Risks as Other Soldiers After Bizarre Medical Technicality Could Prevent Him From Combat

After a deadly U.S.–Israel strike on Iran, a satirical website urging President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, to be drafted into the military began circulating online.

The parody site, DraftBarronTrump.com, was created by comedy writer Toby Morton, a former South Park and Mad TV contributor known for launching spoof domains that mimic official pages while mocking political figures. Written in exaggerated patriotic language, the site claims Barron is ready to defend the country his father commands and even features fabricated quotes attributed to Trump and his older sons praising the idea.

Donald Trump’s son is being called to stand on the front lines of the US-Israeli conflict with Iran. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

While critics online have floated the notion of Barron being sent to the front lines of the U.S.–Israeli conflict with Iran, the reality is far less dramatic. The youngest Trump is unlikely to ever lace up boots for combat, and unlike his father, Barron may ultimately have his own genetics — depending on how they are interpreted under military standards — to either blame or thank for keeping him off the battlefield.

The “President of Peace” confirmed that soldiers have made “the ultimate sacrifice for our nation” during the onset of the “righteous mission” named Operation Epic Fury.

At least four casualties were publicized on March 1, when Trump addressed the nation in a recorded video. His cold remarks that “sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That’s the way it is. Likely be more… until all of our objectives are achieved,” blew up on social media, with scores of people pushing for his family to suffer a significant loss.

“I hope Barron Trump is signing up for the military Monday morning. It’s his Dad’s war,” reads a tweet. Someone else asked, “Did Trump happen to mention which of the armed services his son Barron had signed up to serve in? #ForTheeButNotForMe.”

From the outrage, #SendBarron was born, a social media movement of AI photos of the young man dressed in military camouflage fatigues and discourse about his belonging in the Middle East conflict.

The glee from trolls mocking the New York University student also included reactions like “Barron Trump won’t be enlisted, he has genetically inherited bone spurs.” Another read, “Omg pleaseee send Barron #sendbarron.”

The commander in chief dodged the draft during the Vietnam War five times, four by using his pending education at the University of Pennsylvania as an excuse, and then finally, when podiatrist Dr. Larry Braunstein, who was acquainted with the family, declared him unfit for service due to bone spurs in both feet.

Years later, the doctor’s daughters said the diagnosis was “a favor,” and Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, testified that the injury was a lie to avoid the possibility of being drafted. The Republican once admitted, “I was never a fan of that war,” and referred to it as a “terrible war” resulting in too many deaths.

Others researched the strict enlistment requirements and realized that at 6 feet 9, Barron is an inch too tall for charts indicating 6 feet 8 as the cutoff. A reaction reads, “Damn it! I just found out Barron is too tall to send to Iran! Who knew that was even a thing? You can’t be over 6’8″, and Damian is 6’9”!!! Can we use him in the kitchen?”

An individual who found the upside to Barron towering over colleagues remarked, “That’s the guy I want standing beside me in combat. I’m a lot shorter, so I’m confident he’ll be targeted first. First rule of combat survival: if you’re short, fight next to the big, tall guy.”

According to one person, Barron wouldn’t have to be the only offspring to enlist. “His one daughter is around 33 and Barron is around 20 so basically you have 2 young healthy individuals that are able to serve the military,” an IG Threads user wrote, referring to Tiffany Trump, 32.

A second person noted Kai Trump also fits the bill. That person wrote, “He has an 18 year old granddaughter that could enlist. She is in college. She used our White House as a backdrop for advertising the clothing line she is selling. If she can profit from us she can join in the defense of her country.”

In rare instances, waivers have allowed older people and those with minor medical issues to join the forces, so Barron, in the most unrealistic scenarios, could find his way into the military.

For decades, the U.S. has had an all-volunteer military, meaning service is a choice. When Trump was Barron’s age, the country still had a draft during the Vietnam War, he country still had a draft that could require eligible young men to serve unless they received a deferment. The draft ended in 1973.