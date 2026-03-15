‘Sellout’: Trump Throws His Own Son Under the Bus with One Ruthless Twist, Then Backs the Man Who Went After His Family

Donald Trump has built his entire political brand on loyalty. Cross him, insult his circle, question his power, and the retaliation is usually swift, public, and merciless.

At times, he can be super protective of his three sons, Donald Jr., Eric, and the youngest, Barron Trump, or throw them under the bus for what he gets blamed for.

So, when the president this week warmly endorsed a congressional candidate who once openly mocked one of his boys, even seasoned Trump watchers were stopped cold in their tracks.

Trump’s endorsement of a man who once mocked his son, Barron Trump, has critics questioning whether the president shows loyalty even to his own family. (Photo by Kevin Lamarque – Pool/Getty Images)

‘Poor Dude’: Barron Trump’s Late-Night Talk with a Pastor After Moving Back in with His Parents Fuels Concern He’s Struggling with More Than NYU Drama

The candidate is Brandon Herrera, a 30-year-old Texas YouTuber and gun rights influencer who is the Republican candidate in Texas’ 23rd Congressional District. Trump threw his full weight behind Herrera with a glowing post on Truth Social.

“Brandon Herrera has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Representative from Texas’ 23rd Congressional District — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!” Trump wrote. The endorsement is a sharp reversal.

As reported by the Daily Beast, earlier this year, Trump’s lawyers sent Herrera a cease-and-desist letter, accusing him of using the president’s image in campaign mailers in a “deceptive manner.”

The former reality star had been firmly backing incumbent Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales. But when Gonzales dropped his reelection bid amid a salacious , Trump pivoted — and landed on Herrera, past mockery of his son and all.

During a February 2024 episode of Herrera’s podcast, the YouTuber and his co-hosts took direct aim at Barron Trump. One co-host called the teenager a “large ventriloquist-like dummy and puppet.” Another said he “looks like a bully.”

Herrera joined in, joking about Barron’s height and how the teen had become an internet meme — then launched into a full mocking imitation.

“Daddy is coming, Daddy is angry,” Herrera said in a voice meant to parody Barron.

GOP nominee in #TX23 Brandon Herrera and his friends mock Barron Trump



"He looks like Slenderman" pic.twitter.com/A7p3hmEnGr — House Majority PAC (@HouseMajPAC) March 6, 2026

Trump’s endorsement of his son’s alleged Debo sparked many Yahoo! News readers to weigh in.

“When you endorse someone who bashed your child, you’re scraping the bottom of the barrel,” one person wrote.

Others weren’t even surprised, taking this moment as proof that “Trump is loyal to no one.”

“Frump throws anybody he has to under the bus and then has the bus back up and over again,” one person added. Another said, “The clown lined Trump’s pockets with money….Trump would sellout Barron for the right price…Daddy Dearest.”

Spektics began warning YouTuber Herrara, writing, “Brandon needs to be extremely wary of Trump.” Another said, “Can’t stand DonOLD but Barron has done not said anything to be villainized.”

For many observers, the moment confirmed what critics have long argued — that Trump’s loyalty is transactional, one-directional, and ultimately serves only himself. The man who built a movement around the promise of having people’s backs apparently draws the line at his own bloodline, critics claim.

The fallout also turned attention toward Barron, who has spent most of his life trying to stay out of the crossfire that permanently surrounds his father. Unlike his older siblings, who have leaned fully into the family political brand, Barron has kept a notably low profile.

Now a student at NYU‘s Washington campus and approaching his 20th birthday, Barron is quietly carving out his own lane. He recently became a director of Sollos Yerba Mate Inc., a beverage startup he launched with friends that reportedly raised $1 million earlier this year, with a public launch planned for spring 2026. Some see it as Barron doing what Trump has always modeled, building a brand, chasing money, making moves.

But this week’s endorsement has put a harsh spotlight back on the family dynamic that critics say has defined Trump’s parenting as much as his politics. Trump demands unwavering loyalty from everyone in his orbit. He has ended friendships, careers, and alliances over far less than a mocking podcast impression of his child.