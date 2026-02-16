‘Barron Really Is His Father’s Son’: Barron Trump’s Shady Rollout Branded a ‘Scheme’ as Critics Say He Slipped Past Mom to Run Another Trump Hustle

Barron Trump may have inherited more than just his last name. The 19-year-old son of Donald and Melania Trump, long described as tech-savvy with a reported bitcoin fortune, is now stepping into the business spotlight — and critics are already calling his latest venture a “scheme.” What’s being pitched as a savvy move is being framed by skeptics as a familiar Trump-style money play.

Despite mom’s well-known efforts to shield her from scrutiny, detractors argue that Barron’s rollout looks straight out of the family blueprint: big branding, loyal followers, and another opportunity to cash in. For a dynasty built on turning attention into revenue, some say Barron’s move feels less surprising and more inevitable.

Donald and Melania Trump’s son, Barron Trump, is being called a scammer after launching a new business venture. (Photo by Morry Gash – Pool/Getty Images)

The New York University student’s latest money-making “scheme” is serving as one of three directors for SOLLOS Yerba Mate Inc., “a lifestyle beverage brand built around yerba mate and clean, functional ingredients,” according to the business’ LinkedIn page.

Barron partnered with high school friends Spencer Bernstein, Rudolfo Castello, Stephen Hall, and Valentino Gomez, two of whom are listed as executive officers in a United States Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

The company is conveniently located a few doors down from Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, where his mom Melania currently resides.

The young men reportedly raised $1 million in funding in January and hope to publicly launch the caffeinated tea drink in the spring of 2026. News of the reclusive Trump’s extracurricular dealings piqued the curiosity of skeptics.

“It’s probably piss in a gold bottle, MAGA MORONS will buy anything with Trump’s name on it,” one critic. Several people who are convinced that Barron is following her dad’s blueprint things like, “SCAMMER LIKE HIS DADDY THE DRAFT DODGER!!!”

One who disagreed said, “Barron really is his father’s son. Jumping into the yerba mate market which is booming with Gen Z right now is a smart move. $1M seed round for a 19-year-old is no joke.”

Public records confirm Barron Trump, 19, is a director of SOLLOS Yerba Mate Inc., a fresh startup near Mar-a-Lago focused on clean, functional yerba mate drinks.



Such a Smart move, diving into the booming healthy beverage scene shows real entrepreneurial drive. pic.twitter.com/HrlB0e0lf6 — B. EMMA (@BillGiro) February 12, 2026

Barron is currently a sophomore at NYU. He relocated from the NYC campus to Washington, D.C., ahead of the 2025-26 school year and has increasingly been spotted at the members-only club.

Last summer, an insider revealed that “Barron has been actively working on his own financial interests and has spent time with others with whom he is involved in that area.” His interests were described as “developing properties, making money, and being involved in successful projects.”

That same year, Forbes estimated the young man’s worth at $150 million, thanks to his cryptocurrency company, World Liberty Financial’s investments.

Still, Barron’s quiet and mysterious demeanor doesn’t separate him from Trump’s scandals. “Their bootlegged family businesses. Busted like those Trump phones,” one person in reaction to his yerba venture.

Another said, “Yeah. I heard the people that bought gold cell phones some didn’t get them and some got used phones!”

The Trump Organization, the 79-year-old’s family company, debuted its golden T1 smartphone and other devices via Trump Mobile in August 2025. Its premier device was promoted as an American-made product, but eagle-eyed snoops discovered it was not manufactured in the US and that the phones were refurbished Androids.

After people paid $499 for the Trump Mobile phone, the phone is nowhere to be found after months of delay.

They’ve even scrubbed mentions of its “Made in the USA” promise. 😳 pic.twitter.com/p4h0CSI9xp — ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ (@LePapillonBlu2) November 25, 2025

The disastrous rollout worsened when customers reported that their pre-ordered phones were still missing months after they had paid deposits. Barron’s skeptics think Trump’s King Midas touch will taint the beverages’ potential.

Someone snarked, “They will be bankrupt soon. I believe anything with this name isn’t going to very well.” A second individual suspects that the budding businessman will use his dad’s political influence to market the beverage. That person wrote, “How quickly is this specific item/brand going to move to the top of the food pyramid via HHS?!?”

The president reportedly boosted his wealth by an estimated $1.4 billion upon returning to office in January 2025. Barron’s digital wallet and attaching the Trump name on products are significant contributors behind the influx of income.