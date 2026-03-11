‘She Literally Brushed it Off’: JD Vance Tries to Play the Loving Husband with a Kiss on Live TV After That Humiliating Interview — But Usha’s Reaction Suggests She’s Still Not Over It

Even when JD Vance attempts a touching moment with his wife, Usha Vance, his haters zero in on his every move in the hope of finding potential friction in the second family’s household.

JD, 41, is under the microscope once again. This time, a simple gesture toward Usha, 40, ignited online speculation about the state of their marriage, which began when the Yale-trained lawyers wed in June 2014.

The “Hillbilly Elegy” author was among the U.S. federal government officials who joined President Donald Trump at a dignified transfer of six U.S. troops killed in an Iranian drone attack on an American operations center in Kuwait.

(Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

First lady Melania Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth were also in attendance at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on March 7 for the solemn ceremony.

JD stood beside the president, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and senior military officers when the flag-draped transfer cases containing the bodies of the U.S. Army Reserve soldiers were taken from a C-17 aircraft.

That procession of authority figures then walked across the tarmac to connect with Melania, Usha, and other guests as the service members’ remains were carried past them.

Footage of JD’s immediate interaction with Usha in the moment got highlighted in a satirical montage comparing Trump and his Cabinet to HBO’s comedy-drama television series “Succession.”

The veep was filmed leaning in for a peck on the cheek with Usha that ended with the second lady brushing aside her hair twice as she kept an understandably sober look on her face, given the reason for the occasion.

Despite JD and Usha taking part in honoring fallen Americans, people on social media did not pull their punches when overanalyzing the vice president’s brief, ungraceful exchange with the mother of his three children.

“JD Vance’s wife looks so unhappy, no smile, and for them other [three] just a damn disgusting,” read a response on Threads to the video of the Vances, without acknowledging the seriousness of the dignified transfer.

A second person on the platform wondered, “Not sure why JD had to kiss his wife.” A third asked, “Was Usha brushing JD off her face?” One Threads user jokingly replied, “Wouldn’t you?” Another person chimed in, “Yup! Was JD criticizing her for her dishwasher loading skills, then tried to kiss her and she literally brushed it off?”

‘They are all so f–king disrespectful and dressed inappropriately for the occasion,” another commenter fired off about the Dover AFB attendees, which included Trump, 79, wearing a white baseball cap with the letters “USA” written on the front in gold.

Trump wore a white hat during the dignified transfer ceremony in Dover today when 6 fallen U.S. soldiers were returned from Trump’s war in Iran pic.twitter.com/QsjR6B5ufP — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 7, 2026

In reaction to the Washington insiders being compared to the show’s quarrelsome Roy family, one account offered, “Although the characters in ‘Succession’ had [likability] in one way or another. Same could never be said for the [people] in the above video.”

The popularity of Trump and his deputies seems to drop with each passing day. In particular, with almost every new public appearance by JD and Usha, questions about whether the couple even likes each other gain more attention.

Usha stepping out without her wedding ring in November 2025 sparked rumors of marital troubles, but she downplayed going ringless as part of her normal routine. Her spokesperson claimed the San Diego native removed her band as a result of being a hard-working mother.

The gossip mill turned up when the Vances appeared on the “My View with Lara Trump” program in February, after JD seemingly minimized his spouse’s opinion as they sat with the president’s daughter-in-law for a softball interview.

When asked what advice he would now go back and give to himself at the start of the second Trump term in January 2025, JD answered, “Roll with the punches a little bit.” Usha quietly nodded as her husband spoke to the Fox News host.

Vance: I’m going to answer first so I steal all of her good answers so she has nothing to say. pic.twitter.com/4AFINfox0U — Acyn (@Acyn) February 22, 2026

“I think that’s right. I was actually going to say roll with the punches, too,” Usha finally stated after being probed for her answer to the question. But JD quickly jumped back in to jokingly say, “OK, sorry. I’m gonna answer first so I can steal all of her answers, so she has nothing to say.”

The Vances are not the only high-profile political pair whose constant awkwardness incites heavy online scrutiny. Trump’s marriage to Melania, 55, has been a talking point of Washington watchers since the billionaire stepped into politics over a decade ago.

One of the most infamous examples of Melania coming off as visibly annoyed with Trump happened during his first term when the former model swatted away the then-newly inaugurated president’s hand while at an airport in Israel.

Déjà vu appeared to strike in September 2025 when Melania again seemed irritated by Trump, signified by her spurning his affection as they exited from Marine One helicopter upon their return to the White House. That incident happened five days before the video of them having a heated, finger-pointing exchange on Marine One went viral.