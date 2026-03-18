‘No Relationship Now’: Oprah Grills Kristin Cabot on Coldplay Kiss Cam Drama — Then Drops What Happened That Night and the CEO Secret He Tried to Hide

Oprah Winfrey chose to capitalize on a viral moment, giving Kristin Cabot, the former HR executive caught in the Coldplay Kiss Cam drama last summer, a platform to tell her side of the story.

Cabot’s world flipped last July when she and her boss, CEO Andy Byron, were caught cozying up on the Jumbotron at a Coldplay concert in Massachusetts. They quickly ran off once they realized they were on screen, but the moment sparked backlash after it was revealed both were married to other people, ultimately leading to their exit from the company.

But now Cabot is sharing more facts that many didn’t know.

Kristin Cabot comes forward with extra details about the day she and her married boss were caught at a Coldplay concert. (Photos: @oprah/YouTube Screenshots)

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Cabot initially cleared the air in a New York Times interview, claiming she and her husband, Andrew Cabot, who is the CEO of Privateer Rum, were already separated. She also revealed that her bond with her boss began when she told him she was getting divorced, and he replied that he was going through the same thing.

On March 17, Cabot joined Winfrey’s podcast, where the host pressed her about that night and the extra details surrounding it, including her separation from Andrew.

“So, maybe four or six weeks prior to the Coldplay concert. My husband and I had decided to separate and were living apart and planning for a divorce,” she said.

She and Byron already had a close work relationship, and it grew closer once they both revealed that their marriages to other people were over. Even though lunch was the only time they spent together, Cabot claimed they, “had had a lot of personal conversations and had acknowledged that [they] had feelings for each other.”

The 53-year-old also confirmed that what the world witnessed at the concert was the first time the two of them had shared any physical contact.

HR executive caught on Coldplay kiss cam with her married boss speaks out for the first time



“I made a bad decision and had a couple of High Noons, and danced and acted inappropriately with my boss… And it’s not nothing. And I took accountability, and I gave up my career for… pic.twitter.com/O19XdzKIL6 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 18, 2025

Five to six days before the concert, they had a “lengthy lunch” discussing a plan to go to the board of directors.

“The plan was to go to the board and let them know that we had developed feelings for one another,” she said. “And we wanted to propose a plan for what might work to take this reporting line out of the equation.”

She thought it would be best if she no longer reported to Byron, but instead reported to one of the investors.

But that day never came. On the night of the concert, she received a shocking text from her daughter, which read, “Oh, it’s so great that you and Andrew were both at Coldplay.” Her daughter was referring to her estranged husband, who would also be at the concert that night.

At first, she felt nervous that she might run into her ex with Byron there, but then shrugged it off when she realized thousands of people would be in the stadium, making the likelihood of seeing him slim.

So she went on enjoying herself in a sectioned-off area of the stadium that could hold only about 250 people. They drank High Noon vodka seltzers and danced to the music. Cabot insisted she was not blaming her action on alcohol as some suspected during a separate interview, adding, “I simply mentioned it to set the tone of the vibe.”

Moments later, Cabot’s and Byron’s faces were infamously plastered on screen.

“I do remember looking and being like, ‘oh my god like … I mean in my head but my initial thought was oh my god, Andrew is here and my second thought was oh my god I’m in the arms of my boss and I’m the head of HR like this is a really bad look.”

“Everybody assumed I was horrified because it meant somehow I got busted having an affair. Like that is not what was happening. I felt like those two reasons were big enough for me in that moment to be really horrified,” she stressed.

Cabot said Byron went to her apartment that night and they drafted up an email to send to their bosses, who were on the West Coast. But before they could send it that morning, their bosses already knew.

Is that why the CEO’s wife was so angry on Facebook when she woke up to the clip? Immediately changing her name! Her friends consoling her etc 😩😩 why do liars lie? 🤔 — SK 💃🏾🕺 (@Rimmesfk) March 17, 2026

Even though they were open to keeping Cabot on, she decided to resign, and later, Byron did too.

Cabot said she cut off all communication with Bryon last fall because of his dishonesty. She wouldn’t go into detail but said, “He wasn’t the person he represented himself to be to me, and lying is not a non-negotiable for me.”

Winfey asked if he was being dishonest about being separated, and Cabot wouldn’t confirm or deny.

Cabot later said, “Being the one that was attacked for this and he’s remained silent, to me, that’s not a quality that I would look for in a friend or a partner or a boss.”

She said if Byron had come out and said he was separated as well, it would have changed the trajectory of everything so that she wouldn’t have been viewed as a homewrecker.

One fan who was still unforgiving of Cabot said, “Is that why the CEO’s wife was so angry on Facebook when she woke up to the clip? Immediately changing her name! Her friends consoling her etc why do liars lie?”

This is in reference to Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, to whom he purportedly is still married.

Another asked, “Why hide and duck like criminals if you were both ‘estranged’ and it was all above board? The math still isn’t mathing.”

A third said, “So she is on the PR clean up tour…”

In the interview, Cabot credited her ex, Andrew, as being her biggest supporter and even said their divorce process has been amicable.