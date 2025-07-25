‘She Seemed Happier on That Kiss Cam’: Coldplay Kiss Cam Woman Seen for the First Time Since Cheating Scandal with No Wedding Ring, and That Somber Look Says It All

The Coldplay cheating scandal involving two co-workers continues.

Kirstin Cabot, the former chief of HR at the tech company, was spotted outside without her wedding ring weeks after he was seen on a Jumbotron kiss cam with the CEO of the company, Andy Byron.

It may have no meaning, being that she seemed to be doing yard work when she was photographed, but it could indicate that her marriage is in trouble due to her controversial actions.

Female HR Chief seen at family home following cheating scandal at Coldplay concert. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cabot was captured outside barefoot, wearing a pink dress and a tan coat. At the time, she appeared to be focused on tending to her flower bed, while spraying from a water hose. But what the tabloid and its readers found notable from the photos was the missing ring on her finger.

“She fumbled a billionaire? (Or heir to be?) Girl,” one Daily Mail reader commented under a post of the photos.

A second wrote, “You play around and you get what you get !! I don’t feel sorry for her.”

A few suggested Cabot has already stopped wearing her ring before the night of the Coldplay concert, writing, “Well she wasn’t putting on the ring that day,so it wasn’t the first time….”

Two others said, “She messed up but her husband dodged a bullet” and “I feel bad for her husband and kids.”

Zooming in on her sad face, one observer wrote, “She Seemed Happier on That Kiss Cam.”

Prior to these last couple of weeks, it is likely Cabot lived a quieter and maybe even more private life. That all changed on July 16 when an apparent affair between her and her boss was exposed in front of a full stadium of people. That evening, Cabot was attending a Coldplay concert with the CEO of Astronomer.

Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin was doing a kiss cam segment and displaying random audience members on the Jumbotron at Gillette Stadium in suburban Boston. After showing a few of the concertgoers, the screen suddenly shows a man standing behind a woman with his arms wrapped around her.

The couple, initially all smiles, reacted after realizing they were on screen, the woman — who was Cabot — hid her face and turned her back to the camera. The man, her boss Andy Byron, ducked out of view.

The crowd reacted and on the mic, Martin said, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.” Unfortunately for the couple, not only were they seen by thousands of people in the venue, but the moment also ended up on the internet from concertgoers who happened to be recording. And the video spread across several social media platforms.

Since the scandal became viral, an internal investigation started at Astronomer, but before anything could come of it Byron resigned on July 19. Then Cabot resigned from her role on July 24. While Byron has held the CEO position since 2023, Cabot was at Astronomer for only nine months. Both have since deleted their LinkedIn pages.

That was not the only investigation they endured. The public also did some digging on their backgrounds only to discover that both Byron and Cabot are married.

Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, was found pretty early after the incident. People piled on their sympathies in the form of comments under her Facebook page, which eventually led to her deleting her account, but not before she removed the last name “Byron” from her profile.

Based on some family photos from her Facebook page it looks like she and Byron may share two sons.

Days later, it was discovered that Cabot is married to Privateer Rum CEO Andrew Cabot. They were seen smiling together in a Facebook photo with their wedding rings standing with two unidentified children.

On July 24, New York Post reported on a tip they received from an alleged close source saying that Andrew was away on a business trip in Japan while his wife was having her rendezvous.

Now it’s possible that their relationship has dissolved.