‘Hubby Didn’t File?’: Coldplay Kiss-Cam Scandal Erupts Again as Astronomer CEO’s Mistress Files Divorce; Mansion, Millions, and Messy History Exposed

A kiss captured on camera has officially ended a marriage.

Kristin Cabot, the woman who found herself at the center of one of summer’s most talked-about scandals, has filed for divorce from her millionaire husband, Andrew Cabot.

According to documents observed by the Daily Mail staff, the 52-year-old former Astronomer executive submitted papers at a Portsmouth, New Hampshire, court on Aug. 13, bringing a legal conclusion to the chaos that erupted after that infamous Coldplay concert moment went viral worldwide.

The divorce filing comes as no surprise to those who witnessed the dramatic fallout from that fateful July evening at Gillette Stadium, where Cabot was captured in an intimate embrace with her then-boss, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, during a Coldplay performance. The moment, broadcast to thousands in attendance and later shown to millions online, instantly transformed both executives from anonymous corporate leaders into household names for all the wrong reasons.

Couple caught on kiss cam at Coldplay concert dodges out of sight as Chris Martin wonders if they’re ‘having an affair’ https://t.co/JNqFmDCJus pic.twitter.com/DtPsFJp0lj — New York Post (@nypost) July 17, 2025

The New York Post’s 1.9 million followers on Instagram wasted no time weighing in on the unfolding drama.

“Her husband deserves better,” one comment read.

Another person questioned, “How did she manage to pull two men worth millions? How?!”

Andrew Cabot, 60, represents one of Boston’s most prestigious bloodlines. As a descendant of one of the legendary “Boston Brahmin” families, his lineage spans ten generations of New England aristocracy. The Cabot name carries such weight in Boston society that a local poem famously declares, “The Lowells talk only to Cabots, and the Cabots talk only to God.”

Currently serving as CEO of Privateer Rum, Andrew oversees part of a family empire estimated at $15 billion, built initially through carbon black manufacturing and shipping ventures.

The businessman’s romantic history reveals a pattern of complicated relationships. Kristin represents his third wife, following his 18-year first marriage that ended in 2011 and a tumultuous four-year union with Julia Cabot that concluded in 2020.

His divorce from Julia involved nearly two years of legal battles, with Andrew ultimately paying out $1 million from their home sale, $600,000 in cash, and a Jaguar automobile, The Post reports. Court documents suggest the current marriage may face similar complexities, as records indicate the couple attempted mediation before Kristin’s filing.

The professional consequences for Cabot proved swift and decisive. Following the concert incident, Astronomer immediately launched an investigation and placed both executives on administrative leave.

Byron resigned just three days after the viral moment, while Cabot departed the following week, effectively ending promising careers at the artificial intelligence startup that had recently secured $93 million in funding.

Social media commentary continued to pour in as details emerged.

“Their marriage was obviously over a very long time ago,” observed one commenter, while another noted, “I’m surprised hubby didn’t file himself the Monday after it happened.”

The public discourse reveals a complex mix of judgment and curiosity about how private relationships intersect with professional responsibilities.

The couple’s recent real estate investments now face uncertain futures.

Earlier this year, they purchased a $2.2 million waterfront property in Rye, New Hampshire, complete with restoration plans for the four-bedroom New England home situated on 1.42 acres. These dreams of domestic bliss have been upended by the cascade of events following that summer evening at the stadium.

Still, some people think the pending divorce is the best thing for the Coldplay lovers.

“I hope those two hook up and live happily ever after seeing that they both gave up their careers and million dollar paydays all over a sloppy kiss,” wrote one supporter.

Not everyone thinks this is a good option, writing, “We knew her boss cheated too right?”

The person then added, “Maybe he’s not husband material.”