‘Should Have Kept That to Yourself’: Kristin Cabot Says the Viral Coldplay Night Cost Her Everything and She Doesn’t Even Talk to Her CEO Boss Anymore

Kristin Cabot is finally coming forward months after blowing up her own life after she went viral over an intimate video with her boss.

One hot summer night in July, Cabot and CEO Andy Byron attended a Coldplay concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts. In the middle of the set, Chris Martin, the frontman of the band, showcased a fun kiss cam segment on a Jumbotron.

All was well until the camera suddenly panned to Byron holding Cabot from behind in the audience. She hid her face and ran while Byron ducked, but now she’s making an excuse for her behavior.

Kirstin Cabot comes forward with her side of the story after her and her boss were exposed at a Coldplay concert. (@instaagrace/Instagram)

‘His Wife Is Better Off Without Him’: Coldplay Concert Cheating Scandal Gets Wilder After Fake Apology Surfaces for Married CEO Caught with Coworker

After setting the internet ablaze, details about their personal life were soon unearthed, and the world found out that both parties in the video were married to other people.

Now, in a Dec. 18 interview with The New York Times, Cabot is opening up with her own version about that night and the media storm that followed.

“I made a bad decision and had a couple of High Noons and danced and acted inappropriately with my boss. And it’s not nothing. And I took accountability and I gave up my career for that. That’s the price I chose to pay,” she said.

How did this all begin? Cabot says it started with a comment she made to him about her second marriage to Andrew Cabot ending. Andrew is the CEO of Privateer Rum. Her first marriage to Kenneth Thornby ended in divorce in 2022.

Byron’s response to her comment was “I’m going through the same thing,” and that was the catalyst to their bond, which only continued to build from there.

So when the opportunity arose to go to a concert with friends on a week night, she asked Byron to be her plus-one. Cabot thought, “I was like: ‘I got this. I can have a crush. I can handle it.’”

She recalled having some tequila cocktails with Byron when they got to the VIP section. As the night went on, they danced together, and Byron’s hands eventually ended up wrapped around Cabot. She clarified that that was the first and only time they shared a kiss.

The night seemed perfect and fun for Cabot until she saw her and Byron’s faces plastered on the Jumbotron. She described it as if “someone flipped a switch.”

HR executive caught on Coldplay kiss cam with her married boss speaks out for the first time



“I made a bad decision and had a couple of High Noons, and danced and acted inappropriately with my boss… And it’s not nothing. And I took accountability, and I gave up my career for… pic.twitter.com/O19XdzKIL6 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 18, 2025

“I was so embarrassed and so horrified,” Cabot said. “I’m the head of HR and he’s the CEO. It’s, like, so cliché and so bad.”

Both Cabot and Byron resigned from their roles, even after the company, Astronomer, insisted she would be able to keep her position. But that wasn’t the end of their suffering.

She would get 500 to 600 calls a day, paparazzi camped outside of her home, and she even received dozens of death threats.

Cabot and Byron were called all sorts of names online for their adulterous conduct. But what the public didn’t know at the time was that she was already separated from her husband Andrew — which he confirmed months later in September. In fact, Andrew was at the concert himself and seemed to have no complaints about what happened.

Even with these new details, the public still has little to no remorse for Cabot.

On X, one person said, “Should have kept that to herself.”

A second person unsatisfied with her response wrote, “She’s still not taking responsibility for her actions.”

One person who did think she took accountability wrote, “At least she had the balls to admit she was wrong instead of trying to race bait or claim Mental health….as some like to do once they’re caught.”

At least one person came to her defense, writing, “It’s actually refreshing to hear somebody take responsibility and own up to their mistakes. Good for her!”

As for her and Byron, they now rarely communicate. They were in touch throughout the summer but decided in September that it would be best for them to cease frequent communication.

Byron has declined to talk to the media. But TMZ reports that he was spotted in Maine with his wife, Megan Kerrigan, in December. It looks like this marriage may be able to work things out.