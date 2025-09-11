‘He’s Lying’: Husband of Woman Caught on Coldplay Kiss Cam Makes Shocking Claim About Marriage Weeks After Viral Scandal, But Fans Aren’t Buying It

Over the summer, British rock band Coldplay played an unintended role in the demise of what appears to be an already failing marriage.

Kristin Cabot, the former chief people officer for the Astronomer data company, was infamously caught on camera at a Coldplay concert kissing her boss.

While enjoying live music in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on July 16, Cabot appeared on the “Kiss Cam” jumbotron, passionately hugging then-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron.

Astronomer’s former chief executive officer Andy Byron and former chief people officer Kristin Cabot are still dealing with the fallout from their “Kiss Cam” scandal. (Photo credit: @instaagrace/Instagram)

Coldplay’s lead singer, Chris Martin, was speaking to the live audience as cameras in the venue cut to Kristin moments before she attempted to hide her face with her hands, as Andy quickly ducked down off-screen.

“Whoa! Look at these two,” Martin told the crowd as a reflex after seeing Cabot and Byron’s awkward reaction before adding, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

Footage of the embrace inside Gillette Stadium spread across social media, making Cabot and Byron the two most talked-about concertgoers on the planet.

Condemnation rained down on Byron and Cabot online over the clear power dynamics issue involving an executive and his subordinate.

The situation became even more complicated when it was revealed that the two alleged lovebirds were both married to other people, supposedly leading to their respective marriages falling apart.

As previously reported, Kristin filed for divorce from her husband, Andrew Cabot, on Aug. 13, weeks after the concert. A hearing in the case has been set for Nov. 26 in New Hampshire’s 10th Circuit Court.

Andrew is now speaking out about separating from his wife, per a statement given to People by a spokeswoman for the Massachusetts-based entrepreneur.

According to Andrew’s representative, he and Kristin were “privately and amicably separated” before the world saw her wrapped up in her colleague’s arms at the Coldplay show.

“Their decision to divorce was already underway prior to that evening,” the spokeswoman stated. “Now that the divorce filing is public, Andrew hopes this provides respectful closure to speculation and allows his family the privacy they’ve always valued.”

Like the initial viral video of Kristin’s apparent meant-to-be-secret tryst with Byron, the latest update in the headline-grabbing story involving the split from her spouse generated hot takes.

“She’s definitely got a type. They’re both named Andrew/Andy, and they look very much alike. Guess it’s easier to not get them confused,” one person jokingly wrote in People’s comment section.

A second poster speculated, “While their marriage may have been having problems, I don’t buy that they were separated weeks before the kiss cam footage. But that was likely the last straw. This guy is trying to posture that he wasn’t taken unaware by the affair. He had no idea.”

“He didn’t know either, he’s just trying to get some control over the situation. He’s lying. If they were separated, she wouldn’t have tried to duck out of the frame,” read a similar comment about Andrew’s public response.

Astronomer CEO’s wife drops his last name from her social media profile after his alleged affair with Head of HR was exposed at Coldplay concert. pic.twitter.com/stjF4K1qKr — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) July 17, 2025

Yet, another commenter stated, “This whole thing is hilarious, if they would’ve just acted normal, no one would’ve been the wiser. They brought this upon themselves. And if she thinks she’s gonna ‘change’ him, honey, he’ll find someone younger and prettier.”

Kristin eventually resigned as Astronomer’s human relations executive in the wake of the “kiss cam” scandal. The fallout from the controversy affected Byron’s personal and professional life as well.

Byron also resigned from the CEO position at Astronomer, with the data management company acknowledging he failed to meet its “conduct and accountability” standards. His estranged wife and the mother of his two kids, Megan Byron, reportedly fled from the pair’s shared Massachusetts home to a mansion in Maine.

The ongoing hard times for Kristin and Andy continue to play out nearly two months after the Coldplay concert fiasco, but in the immediate aftermath, their misfortune was turned into comedy by social media users sharing countless memes.