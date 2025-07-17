‘Busted’: Coldplay Frontman Accidentally Exposes Cheating Co-Workers Mid-Concert After Sweet Moment Takes Unexpected Turn

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin may have unknowingly sparked chaos after drawing attention to a couple caught on camera, allegedly triggering not one, but two breakups.

The British band was playing the second night of their two tour dates at Gillette Stadium in the Boston suburb of Foxborough, Massachusetts, on July 16 when its lead singer, Chris Martin, decided to do a fun kiss cam segment with the audience.

But what was supposed to be purely a moment of amusement has now spiraled into an embarrassing viral nightmare for CEO of data management company Astronomer, Andy Byron, and his “chief people officer” human resources executive Kristin Cabot.

Coldplay singer Chris Martin calls out couple caught on kiss-cam at his concert. (Photos by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images; @instaagrace/Instagram)

In the clips that have now been shared multiple times across various social media platforms, Martin stands in front of a mic with his guitar and suddenly says, “Whoa, look at these two.”

The camera suddenly pans over to what many presumed to be a couple in the audience looking snuggled up as they enjoyed the show. The man — who the world now knows is Byron — was standing behind Cabot holding her in his arms. They both stood smiling at first with Cabot’s arms resting on top of Byron’s around her waist.

But once they realized they were on camera for the entire stadium to see, they quickly let go of each other, and Cabot covered her face with her hands. She turned away so the only thing people could see was her back. Byron, on the other hand, chose to duck to be completely out of view from the camera lens.

Martin, still on the mic, quipped, “Either they’re having an affair or he’s very shy.”

Cabot skedaddled behind some of the audience members standing near her.

Fans reacted to the moment in Yahoo’s comments.

One person said, “If they’d just played it cool, the moment would have came and went and been forgotten. But their guilt gave it all away….”

Another person commenting on the cheating scandal wrote, “Affairs have consequences folks. It is your choice.”

Someone else joked, “That’s going to be awkward HR meeting and who will be losing their job.” A third noted, “Corporate hide and seek.”

A more inquisitive person wondered, “If she’s the Chief People Officer, that means she’s basically head of HR, so does she run the meeting for this workplace misconduct case?”

Unfortunately for those two, it didn’t take long for someone to expose their identities online, which is now spreading like wildfire.

Not only has Byron been the CEO of the tech company since 2023, but he is also a married man with a family. There’s limited information on his family but people were able to find the Facebook page of his wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron.

However, due to the incident and the overload of comments that followed, she has since deleted her Facebook page, according to reports. She also allegedly dropped Byron’s last name before getting rid of the page.

Astronomer CEO’s wife drops his last name from her social media profile after his alleged affair with Head of HR was exposed at Coldplay concert. pic.twitter.com/stjF4K1qKr — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) July 17, 2025

Byron and Kerrigan reportedly share two children together, but there is no public information on how many years they have been married and how old their children are.

As for Cabot, she has been with the company for just nine months.

According to the company’s website, Astronomer, “empowers data teams to bring mission-critical software, analytics, & AI to life.”

Several reports allege that Cabot is also married and is the wife of Kenneth Thornby. No word on whether they have kids together or how long they have been married, as they seem to live a private life as well.

Neither Byron nor Cabot have come forward with statements.