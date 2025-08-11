‘No Woman in Their Right Mind Would Want to Date Him’: Astronomer CEO Caught In an Affair at Coldplay Concert May Still Walk Away Untouched

Andy Byron’s world collapsed in a matter of seconds when Coldplay’s kiss cam caught him embracing his company’s “chief people officer” at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Massachusetts, last month. Despite the public humiliation and viral infamy that followed, the former Astronomer CEO could walk away from any divorce financially unscathed, one tabloid is speculatively claiming.

While social media continues to roast the executive who became known as the “Jumbotron Astronomer,” The Blast cites California’s no-fault divorce laws to suggest his marital betrayal won’t translate into a costly settlement for his estranged wife, Megan. Byron is no longer a California resident; he lives in Massachusetts, but the comparison is relevant because Massachusetts has a similar law.

Kiss cam CEO Andy Byron and his former assistant Kristin Cabot just before they realized their lives were changing. (Photo: @instaagrace/Instagram)

The scandal erupted on July 16 during Coldplay’s performance in Massachusetts when frontman Chris Martin’s cameras captured Byron and Kristin Cabot in an intimate embrace.

Martin’s cheeky observation that “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy” sent the footage viral across social platforms, transforming what should have been a private moment into a global spectacle that cost both executives their jobs and potentially their marriages.

California family law attorney Richard Sullivan, talking to The Blast, initially assessed Byron’s situation under California’s no-fault divorce laws, explaining that infidelity wouldn’t impact divorce settlements. “People often assume cheating automatically impacts the outcome of a divorce, especially emotionally charged cases like this,” Sullivan said. “But California is a no-fault divorce state. That means the court doesn’t care who cheated or why the marriage ended. Infidelity may be morally outrageous, but it doesn’t change the financial outcome.”

However, Sullivan’s California-focused analysis overlooks a crucial detail: Byron no longer lives on the West Coast. While the former executive previously held a senior role as President and Chief Revenue Officer at Lacework, a cloud security company based in San Jose, California, he now resides in Massachusetts on the East Coast. Social media users quickly caught this discrepancy, with one commenter noting, “This article talks about divorce laws in California, but they live in Massachusetts. Different state, different laws.”

The commenter’s observation proves partially correct, though Massachusetts operates under remarkably similar principles. In Massachusetts, a divorce case can proceed on the grounds of no-fault, meaning the marriage has suffered an “irretrievable breakdown” without needing to assign blame to either spouse. This approach often leads to a less contentious and stressful divorce process, mirroring California’s system.

Regarding asset division, Massachusetts follows the principle of equitable distribution, not necessarily a 50/50 split, as stated on the state’s website.

This means the court aims to divide marital property in a way that is fair and considers various factors unique to each marriage, but not necessarily equal. The system prioritizes practical considerations over moral judgments, focusing on earning capacity, contributions to each other’s careers, assets, health, marriage length, and the standard of living established during the relationship rather than infidelity.

This analysis does not take into account what kind of assets each party in any potential Byron divorce brought into the marriage or what financial contributions Megan Byron might have made to the couple’s bottom line. An equitable distribution of marital assets where one half of the couple substantially out-earned the other could nonetheless result in the primary breadwinner losing assets mostly earned by that partner’s efforts. And child support payments would not be included in the ledger of the assets division.

The legal reality hasn’t stopped public speculation about Byron’s potential financial consequences even as there has not been any report the Byrons are divorcing.

Another observer focused on broader implications, writing, “What WILL affect him outside the money box is his relationship with his kids. His kids were more than likely mortified at their dad being on the internet with another woman and the whole world knows.”

Byron’s wife Megan responded to the scandal by removing his surname from her social media profiles before deleting her accounts entirely after receiving an influx of sympathetic comments, according to US Magazine.

She retreated to the family’s $2.4 million estate in Maine with support from her sister Maura, leaving their $1.4 million Massachusetts residence behind. The 50-year-old Associate Director at Bancroft School has remained silent about potential divorce proceedings.

Public reaction has been merciless toward Byron, with one social media user declaring, “It’s not about the money, it’s about character. No woman in their right mind would want to date him, and no employer or employees, will ever trust or respect him.”

Another simply stated, “Dude’s cooked and deserves it.”

Even Cabot, who resigned from the data management company days after Byron, faces her own marital challenges. Recent photographs show her without her wedding ring while doing yard work, suggesting her marriage to Privateer Rum CEO Andrew Cabot may also be in jeopardy.

The couple, who purchased a $2.2 million New Hampshire coastal home earlier this year, represents a union between Byron’s tech industry success and Cabot’s connection to Boston’s prestigious old-money Cabot family.