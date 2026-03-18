‘The Worst People’: Chelsea Handler Blasts RFK Jr. and Wife Over Botched Deal, and a Scorching Note That Took It to Another Level

Chelsea Handler is airing out a Hollywood headache that refuses to go away — and this one comes with a $6 million price tag and a political twist.

The comedian is putting Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, Cheryl Hines, on blast, not for Washington headlines but for a lingering issue she says still hasn’t been resolved years later.

While RFK Jr. continues to dominate conversations in political spaces, Handler is making it clear her frustration with him didn’t start there — and hasn’t gone away.

(Photos by chelseahandler/Instagram; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

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Speaking on her March 5 “Dear Chelsea” podcast episode with co-host Catherine Law and actor-comedian guest Denis Leary, Handler didn’t hold back after Law raised the topic of RFK Jr.

Law broached the subject of the controversial Cabinet official in the conversation by taking a call from a Washington listener whose subject line was “Help, I’m trapped in the gym with RFK Jr.”

The caller said her gym, the one Kennedy also works out in several times a week, is the “cheapest gym in the area,” which made Leary go berzerk picturing RFK Jr. wearing blue jeans while working out.

I’ve teamed up with @KidRock to deliver two simple messages to the American people: GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD. pic.twitter.com/PkK8IfkPU4 — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) February 17, 2026

The caller confirmed Kennedy brings a full Secret Service detail to the tiny facility and tans, Handler had to jump in.

“First of all, just some background information, I bought RFK Jr.’s house in Los Angeles, five years ago. “I did not know I was buying it from him. It was anonymous — it wasn’t anonymous, but his was in a trust, mine was in a trust. It was all private. I bought his house from him and Cheryl Hines. I still have not lived in this house.”

“That’s how f—ked up this house was. The idea that this guy is in charge of the health of our country when he didn’t even have a proper foundation at his house,” she said. before explaining that the Los Angeles mansion she purchased has remained unlivable despite the time that has passed.

According to Handler, the issues weren’t minor or cosmetic. She said inspectors warned the property had “the most toxic environment” and was unliveable for at least two years. “He’s one of the worst people that I know of,” she added.

Leary went on joking about forming an army of people who will walk up to RFK Jr. and ask, “What the f—k did you do the Chelsea Handler’s house?”

The final straw came when inspectors found an outdoor storage unit on the property was discovered to be illegal.

“So, now we have to remove his illegal bulls—t from my property, and I’m like, how did they not find this upon the first inspection?” she said, questioning how such a major issue slipped through the cracks.

Getting back to the gym called, Handler advised her to leave Kennedy a note that reads, ‘You are the embodiment of everyithing that is wrong with this adminstration and also, “What the f—k did you do the Chelsea Handler’s house?”

The comedian dragged the black sheep of the Kennedy family as his recent affiliation with the Republican party and this White House continues to generate discourse about whether or not he should lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

The home Handler purchased still hasn’t become the space she expected, and she’s continuing to speak openly about the experience.

She shared the couple had the “audacity” to leave her a note that said, “Let us know if there’s anything we can do for you, Chelsea.”

The comic answered, “I’m like, ‘Yeah, how about a f—king foundation? That’s something you could do for me. Anyway, I’m not angry about it or anything. I’m totally over it.”

As the story continues to circulate, her frustration underscores a lingering question about accountability — one that, for her, still hasn’t been answered.

Since Kennedy’s appointment his wife, Cheryl Hines, has found herself in a tense exchanges, including on “The View” last fall, where she defended her husband against criticism of his qualifications from four women who consider him “the least qualified.”

WOW! The View co-host Sunny Hostin rips into RFK Jr’s wife Cheryl Hines:



“He has also spread a lot of misinformation, a lot of chaos, a lot of confusion. And I think it’s just a very dangerous thing.”



More of this please! 🔥

pic.twitter.com/oZBheigmTG — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) October 14, 2025

Months later, Kennedy’s collaboration with Kid Rock has added another layer to the conversation.

Their “Make America Healthy Again” video drew attention for its unconventional presentation, with scenes that sparked debate about its message and tone. The campaign quickly became a talking point, with viewers split on how seriously to take it.

Even Kennedy’s remarks about Trump’s eating habits have kept the president’s HHS chief in the headlines.

He described Trump’s reliance on fast food while traveling as a matter of trust, contrasting it with more carefully prepared meals at home. The detail added to the ongoing conversation surrounding his perspective and public commentary.y have been handled quietly, but the aftermath remains anything but.