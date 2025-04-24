‘Did She Just Equate Black Men to a Canine?’: 50 Cent’s Ex Chelsea Handler Under Fire for Saying She Got a Black Dog to Sleep With, ‘Because I Like Black Men … In My Bed’

Chelsea Handler loves her 1-year-old black Chow Chow named Doug.

The stand-up comedian has so much affection for Doug that she joked about the animal being her romantic partner and she even compared the dog to her exes.

Handler, 50, sat down with Extra correspondent Sadie Murray to promote the comic’s “That Feeling” comedy special that aired on Netflix last month.

Chelsea Handler brags about her love for Black men years after dating 50 Cent. (Photos by Chelseahandler/Instagram; David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns)

The six-minute conversation included Handler talking about her love of her dogs and her views on motherhood.

“Any dog I’ve had will tell you that I shouldn’t be a mother,” She said, before describing Doug as a “full black” animal.

“Everyone knows I love Black men, so now I have one in my bed every single night,” Handler continued to which Murray responded, “Look at you, living your dream.”

Extra uploaded its Handler interview to YouTube, where one offended critic in the comment section expressed, “Did she just equate Black men to a canine? Dehumanizing.”

Another person replied, “No, she loves Black men, who wouldn’t?”

Additionally, a fan of the showbiz veteran commented, “Chelsea Handler is freakin’ hilarious. So glad she’s from my home state of Jersey.” In contrast, a hater declared, “Can’t stand her.”

While Doug appears to be keeping Handler’s bed warm at the moment, the “I’ll Have What She’s Having” book writer famously dated Black hip-hop mogul Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

there's no need to bring innocent children into this.



🎤Chelsea Handler: The Feeling is now playing globally on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/2iKzn72X5B — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) March 25, 2025

Handler and 50 Cent, 49, briefly dated in 2011 after the “In da Club” hitmaker appeared on the “Chelsea Lately” talk show. Their two-month fling became instant gossip fodder.

According to Handler, the relationship ended due to “eighth-grade s–t” involving 50’s ex-girlfriend, R&B singer Ciara, who allegedly still had a romantic interest in the rap legend.

Handler has still praised her experience with the G-Unit Records founder over the last 14 years. In February 2025, she called 50 “beautiful” and “sweet” while reflecting on their time together.

On a recent episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Handler discussed her short-lived but memorable love affair with the “Power” television franchise executive producer.

“I got a chocolate Bentley because he kept coming over every night, and he had a different car, so as a joke, I went and bought a chocolate Bentley,” Handler recalled. “I went and bought a chocolate Bentley and then we broke up.”

She also said, “So there I am stuck with this chocolate Bentley like a f—ing white dumb b—- a–hole driving around like I’m some rapper, and I had that Bentley — which was a really nice car, by the way — I had that Bentley for, like, two years.”

Handler has also been involved with hotelier André Balazs and comedian Jo Koy. However, she has made it clear she prefers dating Black men. The television personality shared more of her views about her racial preference on Theo Von’s “This Past Weekend” podcast in March.

“Black men in general, and this is a generalization, seem to appreciate women like me more than white men,” Handler stated. “There seems to be a disconnect between strong, powerful white men and strong, powerful white women.”

Even though they are more than a decade removed from their initial courtship, Handler and 50 Cent remain cordial and continue to communicate.

Handler admitted to Extra that 50 still reaches out to her through direct messages. Murray asked the 2025 Critics’ Choice Awards host if she had heard from “Den of Thieves” actor or Koy lately.

“I haven’t heard from Joy Koy. No, I have not,” Handler said about the former “Chelsea Lately” panelist she dated between 2021 and 2022. “50, I always hear from him. He DMs me.”

When it comes to what’s next for Handler in the romance department, The New York Times best-selling author confessed, “I want lots of men, all over the world, in different areas and regions.”