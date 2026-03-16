‘Like What?’: 50 Cent’s Ex Goes Public with ‘Republican’ Boyfriend as Fans Bring Up the Time She Slapped 50 with a ‘You’re Black’ Reminder

Rapper 50 Cent continues to make headlines for his recent beefs with T.I., Tiny Harris, and their entire family and now he’s aimed at Papoose, and his boxer girlfriend Claressa Shields, the latter of whom is seeking legal action.

The New York music giant has recently called himself “The Algorithm,” since his social media posts always go viral, with people anticipating the next victim of his trolling.

After meddling in other people’s relationships, alluding to rumors of infidelity, 50 got a taste of his own medicine as fans dug into his past and the women he dated.

50 Cent is getting trolled after his ex, Chelsea Handler, went public with a new guy after claiming she was done dating white men. (Photos: David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns; @chelseahandler/Instagram)

‘Did She Just Equate Black Men to a Canine?’: 50 Cent’s Ex Chelsea Handler Under Fire for Saying She Got a Black Dog to Sleep With, ‘Because I Like Black Men … In My Bed’

“Full time dated Chelsea Handler… Like what? #50cent,” said one X user. Another tweet circulating read, “Remember when Chelsea Handler said that she needed to remind 50 Cent that he was black after he said something nice about Trump?”

Actress Chelsea Handler just went public with a cowboy who bailed her out at a casino. She and 50 Cent dated briefly in 2011, but unlike her cowboy, he didn’t necessarily have to give her money on a date.

In fact, when she and the “Power” show creator dated, Fif would drive many luxury cars, which she later learned he had rented from dealerships.

They broke up shortly after Handler bought him a chocolate colored Bentley as a “joke.” She kept it for two years before getting rid of the car after thinking, “There I am stuck with this chocolate Bentley like a white dumb bi–h a–hole driving around like I’m some rapper.”

Handler has always called 50 Cent her “favorite ex-boyfriend” in the same way his other ex, Vivica A. Fox, does for different reasons. She even defended him amid uproar over him aligning with President Donald Trump.

“He wasn’t serious. He was just screwing around on his Twitter. He is supporting Joe Biden. He made that very clear to me,” Handler told Jimmy Fallon in 2020.

“I had to remind him that he was a Black person, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump, and that he shouldn’t be influencing an entire swath of people who may listen to him because he’s worried about his own personal pocketbook.”

The actress said she offered to pay his taxes if 50 publicly denounced Trump. “I might be willing to go for another spin, if you know what I’m talking about,” she said.

He took her up on her offer. On X, the “Get Rich or Die’ Tryin’ rapper wrote, “a what, another spin Fu*k Donald Trump, I never liked him. for all I know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history. LOL.”

👀a what, 😳another spin 💫Fu*k Donald Trump, I never liked him. 🤨for all I know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history. LOL @chelseahandler @jimmyfallon pic.twitter.com/Tya6EqDBFt — 50cent (@50cent) October 25, 2020

Handler seems to have returned to dating men who look like her, despite telling Andy Cohen back in 2021 that she doesn’t want to date anyone white.

When he asked her about her type in a SiriusXM interview, she said, “I think Black. You know, I mean with white men and the way straight white men have been acting for the last couple years, I think there’s only one direction to go in, that’s Black, Asian, Latinx. Anything that isn’t a white privileged male who’s denying what’s happening.”

Rapper 50 Cent and actress Chelsea Handler dated in the early 2000s. (Photo: Chelseahandler/X)

By January of 2026, she had revealed a new romance with a man who looked nothing like 50, calling the new guy. “her personal cowboy.”

On “Radio Andy,” the comedian shared how she met her new love interest in Las Vegas. After playing blackjack, she jokingly asked a man in a cowboy hat for money. He lent her cash, and she won enough to pay him back. The next day, she discovered texts from him, forgetting she had given him her number.

“I was like, ‘Who’s this guy. That Republican who was sitting next to me at the blackjack table who loaned me $1,000?” said Handler. ‘He goes, ‘You seem like a great adventure and I’m in the mood for some adventure in my life.'” So from there, Handler invited him to join her on her Thanksgiving trip to Antarctica. The unnamed man bought his flight and met her there.

Though many fans are rooting for her relationship, some people noticed a clear difference between him and her infamous ex. One person noted, “He’s not black.” Someone else mentioned, “From 50 Cent to a $1000 at a blackjack table. Oh, boy!”

50 and Hadler seem to have been cool over the years since their breakup, but it’s unclear how he feels about her new romance.