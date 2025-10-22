‘Keith Who?’: Nicole Kidman’s ‘Revenge’ Dress Has Fans Saying She’s Back on the Prowl After Filing for Divorce from Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman is turning heads with signs she may be back on the dating scene following her split from country music star Keith Urban.

The actress filed for divorce in Nashville, Tennessee, in September after 19 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. Weeks later, amid rumors linking Keith Urban to a new woman, she shared a striking Instagram photo in a black dress that many took as a subtle revenge look — and the internet took notice.

Nicole Kidman’s sexy dress in a new ad amid Keith Urban divorce has her fans thinking she’s on the prowl. (Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for Concert For Carolina)

‘Did He Cheat?’: Keith Urban Sings to a Woman in Newly Discovered Video Days After Nicole Kidman Files for Divorce and Being Spotted Without His Wedding Ring

The Oscar Award-winning actress shared an ad for Clé de Peau Beauté, and it features her holding a small compact as she looks into its mirror. The ad also includes the “Moulin Rouge!” star wearing a form-fitting evening gown with a high slit that showcases one of her lengthy legs.

Several fans noted how beautiful and stunning Kidman looked in the Oct. 13 post, but others focused on her marriage to Urban.

“Hang in there Nicole, you’ll get lucky in love again,” wrote one. Another fan replied, “Keith who?”

“Well, she got over that quick,” added another.

According to Page Six, Kidman did not want the divorce. There is a rumor that he is involved with his young guitarist, Maggie Baugh, but it has not been verified, and she reportedly has a boyfriend.

“Sometimes relationships just run their course,” said the tabloid’s source, adding that the 58-year-old actress “did not want the separation and was trying to save things.”

Kidman appeared in the 2024 film “A Family Affair” with Zac Efron, and she had a racy sex scene with the young recording artist. During an appearance on the Australian radio show “Hayley & Max in the Morning,” Urban was asked how he felt about seeing “his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron, having these beautiful love scenes.”

Urban reportedly ended the Zoom interview at that moment, but his reps later claimed there was a technical issue.

Keith Urban was forced to cancel a South Carolina concert stop along his High and Alive tour amid his divorce from Nicole Kidman. https://t.co/PjpcpFpI1o pic.twitter.com/lD4hQqtJCJ — E! News (@enews) October 17, 2025

Kidman and the 57-year-old recording artist — who share children Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14 — reportedly separated last summer. During the series premiere of the competition show “The Road,” where musicians compete to be the singer’s opening act, Urban seemingly hinted at his divorce.

Urban said that touring could be “lonely and miserable” and that no matter what is going on in one’s personal life, the show must go on. He also noted in his Instagram Stories that his song “Straight Line” is about “feeling alive again and getting out from under that dark cloud.”

A source told People that Kidman is “keeping it positive” while focusing on her two daughters with Urban and her work. She also shares two children — Conner and Bella — with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.

“She isn’t someone who dwells on regrets,” said the source. ” She believes everything happens for a reason.”