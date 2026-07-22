‘Did This Happen on Air?’: Lauren Sánchez’s Skintight Look Took a Back Seat After She Bolted Off Set Screaming, and the Reason Has Viewers Cracking Up

Labeling Lauren Sánchez a fashionista is a hill many won’t die on, but they will debate it to the end.

The 55-year-old former journalist is known for wearing vintage and luxurious clothing tight enough to outline her figure.

Her fashion choices are often a hit or miss, with critics claiming her tastes sometimes look cheap. Though her husband, Jeff Bezos, never seems to mind.

Lauren Sànchez Bezos shares moment she ran off stage during live segment. (Photo by Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images)

In one of her more recently posted videos, Sánchez sported another figure-fitting ensemble — but this time people looked past it and onto something else.

On July 12, Bezos’ wife posted a clip from her days as a reporter, giving her followers a glimpse of her life before their relationship

She was seen running off a television studio set in a long-sleeved gray mini dress while delivering a live weather report.

“There’s a cockroach,” she yelled before she scurried off set in her closed-toed heels.

The clip was taken during “Whitesell’s Weather” segment on “Good Day LA,” where she previously worked.

A man off camera asked Sánchez, “What’d you see? What happened?”

She responded, “There’s a cockroach,” while laughing.

Sánchez pointed the bug out to her colleagues, but when the video cut to the next clip, it turned out it was a cricket, not a cockroach.

One of her colleagues showed the cricket walking on the sleeve of his suit jacket, saying, “How afraid can you be of a cricket?”

His co-worker replied, “I just don’t like them. I’m not afraid of them. I don’t like them.”

Her followers reacted to the video in the comments, noting how hilarious the clip was.

“OMG that was funny! I actually remember this back in the day!” said one person, while another asked, “Did that happen on-air?”

Sánchez Bezos jumped in to confirm, “Yes. Live.”

Someone else wrote, “Just like that she embarrassed the whole studio set lol.” Another person added, “Running away was hilarious!!!!”

The video dates from the period from 2011 to 2017 when Sánchez was working at “Good Day LA.” She was a co-anchor and host on the show, but, according to her caption, she would sometimes do the weather.

She wrote, “Every once in a while I had to fill in for the weather reporter… When people ask what I’m afraid of I would always say not much. Turns out it’s ….”

During that time, the former journalist had not become Mrs. Bezos yet. She was still married to businessman Patrick Whitesell, hence why the segment was called “Whitesell’s Weather.”

Jeff Bezos, her current billionaire husband, was married to his first wife at the time, MacKenzie Scott.

The Amazon founder and Scott were married for 25 years and share three sons together and an adopted daughter from China.

MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, is now the world's richest woman with $67 billion! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/OmVgqE4ryV — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) September 3, 2020

Sánchez and Whitesell were married for 14 years and welcomed a son and daughter together in addition to her eldest son whom she had with her ex-boyfriend Tony Gonzalez.

Both of their marriages ended in scandal when it was revealed that Jeff and Lauren had a secret affair going on for nine months. In January 2019, the National Enquirer shared photos and text messages between the two of them.

Bezos immediately owned up to it to his top executives in order to get ahead of the tabloid’s leak. He then filed for divorce that same month.

Sánchez followed suit in April 2019 by filing for divorce as well, and in July 2019 the new couple made their first outing together at the Wimbledon men’s singles final in London.

By 2023, Sánchez and Bezos were engaged, and tied the knot in 2025.

As for their ex-longtime partners Scott and Whitesell, both quietly moved on with their lives and even found new partners.

Scott married a high school chemistry teacher named Dan Jewett in 2021. Sadly, they divorced in 2023. Whitesell has been married to model Pia Whitesell since 2021.