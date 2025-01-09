‘Nicole Was Scared’: Fans Spot ‘Fear’ In Nicole Kidman’s Eyes as She ‘Played Nice’ with Salma Hayek After Demanding Not to be Touched In Tense Showdown

Either fans got things wrong, or actresses Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek have buried the hatchet after being caught in a catty moment at Paris Fashion Week.

The two Hollywood A-listers looked like endearing industry pals when they crossed paths on the red carpet for the 82nd Golden Globes earlier this week, just three months after their tense showdown abroad.

Kidman was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor for her role in the erotic thriller, “Babygirl,” released in December. She wore a silver, backless, rhinestone-encrusted gown from Balenciaga’s 52nd couture collection.

Actress Nicole Kidman appears to have incident during Fashion Show with Salma Hayek, leading many to believe there’s a feud brewing. (Photos by Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images; salmahayek/Instagram)

Meanwhile, Hayek represented the fashion house in a sequined, maroon, bodycon gown with a dramatic sequined train. Video circulating on social media reveals the moment photographers captured the ladies’ first public encounter since Paris.

Kidman appeared pleasantly surprised as she spotted The “House of Gucci” star. In another instance, the women are seen holding hands and smiling as they greeted the media flanking the star-studded event. Kidman appeared to say something to her peer as they were guided along the carpet, though it is unclear what her message may have been.

A Twitter user weighing in on the matter wrote, “You know damn well Nicole was scared of Salma after the Paris incident went viral. There’s fear in her eyes, don’t f*ck with Salma.” The actresses shared a much different encounter in September at the Balenciaga show.

You know damn well Nicole was scared of Salma after the Paris incident went viral. There’s fear in her eyes, don’t f*ck with Salma pic.twitter.com/Ayaej1WjZe — Miguel Migs (@MlGUELMIGS) January 7, 2025

Hayek is married to François-Henri Pinault, CEO of the luxury brands company Kering, which owns Balenciaga, and Kidman has served as an ambassador for the high fashion brand since 2023.

The Latina bombshell appeared to cross Kidman when she attempted to redirect the actress to face photographers. Hayek appeared to use her hands to shift Tom Cruise’s ex-wife, which resulted in the Australian native pushing her hand away while seemingly stating, “Don’t touch me.”

One reaction to the incident read, “Oh that ‘don’t touch me’ from Nicole to Salma at a brand show owned by her husband, that Balenciaga contract is in danger I fear.” Soon after the perceived spat became a viral talking point online, an insider attempted to quash the narrative of there being a rift.

oh that “don’t touch me” from Nicole to Salma at a brand show owned by her husband, that Balenciaga contract is in danger I fear 🫣 pic.twitter.com/zqUa6oHfdA — Louis Pisano (@LouisPisano) October 13, 2024

“They were being bombarded by cameras at the end of the show while in the middle of a conversation,” the individual told People. “People are looking at clips and making a story out of nothing.” A second source who spoke with the outlet also shut down claims that the women were at odds by offering up, “This whole situation is silly. Salma and Nicole love and respect each other.”

Still, even with the ladies holding hands and putting forth a united, friendly front, not everyone is buying that all is well between them.

Someone who chimed in on the topic on the Daily Mail’s platform remarked, “They know what the optics were and played nice. They are actors after all.” A second individual similarly stated, “Nicole Kidman knows how to handle the press. Well played.”

Among the critics who purportedly believed Kidman displayed diva behavior was her ex. Tom Cruise and his former leading lady were married for 11 years and share two adopted children. They divorced in 2001.

Kidman married fellow Aussie and country music star Keith Urban in 2006. They are parents to two daughters.