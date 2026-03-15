‘He Needs to Go’: Robert F. Kennedy on Thin Ice After That Gross Toilet Confession Amid White House Talk He’s Hurting the Adminstration

The Trump administration has weathered its share of eyebrow-raising moments, but Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may have just delivered one for the hall of fame — and not in the way anyone hoped. Weeks after his bizarre confession about his bathroom habits, which turned into the kind of viral moment, whispers that aides wish the Wi-Fi would suddenly go out across Washington.

Now, instead of debating policy, critics have one question: how long before Trump decides the Secretary of Health and Human Services is becoming a little too embarrassing to keep around?

Robert F. Kennedy is on the chopping block amid reports that he’s hurting the Trump administration. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

‘First Truthful Thing He’s Ever Said’: RFK Jr. Spills Secret Trump Didn’t Want People to Know, Then Drops One-Liner That Might Cost Him His Job

According to The Daily Beast, the White House is in the process of reining in the HHS secretary. The concern stems from Kennedy potentially damaging other Republicans’ support ahead of the midterms and follows weeks of reports that have hurt the Trump administration.

“You both need a tighter leash.. The Worst of Men!!” said one social media user, taking a jab at both men. Another said, “Here’s a wild idea – fire RFK (or pressure him to resign).

Kennedy is reportedly on thin ice in the White House as more grow frustrated with his behavior amid criticism of his confessions, his bizarre talk around Make America Healthy Again, and his off-the-clock work with other Trump allies.

“The ones who are getting hurt the most are the poor and uneducated. Seems like that is the playbook,” said one person online.

Another said, “It’s funny they’re worried about RFK jr’s mess-ups ruining their chances at midterms, rather than the biggest mess-up of them all aka, the president!!!”

The duo favors in the sense that their speeches and live interviews often leave the public laughing and thoroughly confused by the words that come out of their mouths

In February, on “This Past Weekend w/Theo Von,” the 72-year-old openly discussed having an addiction to heroin for 14 years, and has also indulged in other substances. After noting that he knew Von from them both being in recovery from addiction, he boasted that despite AA meetings being shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic

Kennedy — a conspiracy theorist who once called the COVID-19 vaccine the “deadliest vaccine ever made” — said he still attended live meetings because he was unafraid of a germ.

“I don’t care what happens,” he said. “I’m going to a meeting every day. And I said I’m not scared of a germ. You know?”

As shocking as the COVID admission was, it was what Kennedy said next that had folks gagging after revealing something he often did while getting high.

“I used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats,” RFK Jr. admitted. “And I know this disease will kill me, right? Like, if I don’t, if I don’t treat it, which means going, for me, going to meetings every day. Um, it’s uh, it’s just bad for my life. So for me, it was, it’s, it was survival.”

A clip of the interview was shared on Threads, where social media users quickly responded in the comments.

Stuck on his toilet admission, many echoed the same sentiment, “I mean, who admits that!! Totally repulsive.” Another inquisitive person asked, “Did he just say there was cocaine on the toilet seats because he thought it would sound weird otherwise?

Critics slammed RFK Jr. with jokes and memes, wondering how his family and others handle him, “Do the Kennedys actually claim him? asked one person, while another sarcastically commented, “And he’s in charge of the health department?”

Kennedy admitted he’s been in recovery for 43 years, but he continues to raise eyebrows — with his animated facial expressions and his headline-grabbing behavior. Last summer, he faced backlash after he and his family were photographed wading in Rock Creek in Washington, D.C., despite clear warnings about the polluted water.

The National Park Service bans swimming there, noting in a 2022 advisory that the creek contains “high levels of bacteria and other infectious pathogens” and making contact poses a potential health risk for people and pets.

Still, it’s Kennedy’s recent commentary that’s causing the real tension within Trump’s administration. After publicly criticizing President Trump’s soda-heavy, fast-food diet, including his fondness for McDonald’s. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt attempted to clean up, but the damage was done.

Weeks after Trump fired Kristi Noem as head of the Department of Homeland Security, insiders say Kennedy may be inching toward termination.

Noem was fired after her damaging antics were blasted during a tense congressional hearing, where she was asked directly about misusing funds for a private jet with a bedroom and an alleged affair with longtime adviser Corey Lewandowski.

Instead of denying the latter claim, Noem sidestepped the question, a moment that quickly fueled speculation online and prompted critics to suggest the silence embarrassed her husband, Bryon Noem, who was reportedly present during the hearing.

Despite the humiliation, sources say Bryon Noem may remain supportive due to his deeply held Christian beliefs and commitment to the marriage, which dates back to 1992, even as political and personal fallout continues to grow.