‘You Sure Know How to Pick Them Keith’: Nicole Kidman’s ‘Arrest’ Video Has Fans Convinced She’s Been on a Wild Ride Since Keith Urban Divorce

Nicole Kidman set social media ablaze after appearing on the Jumbotron during a concert in Nashville — and the crowd couldn’t get enough. The Oscar winner traded the red carpet for the concert floor, sharing an unexpected moment with a pop star that instantly went viral.

Now fans are divided as some think Nicole was trying to mirror her ex-husband’s recent viral stunt, while others say she was simply living her best post-divorce life, unbothered and fully in her fun era.

Nicole Kidman’s behavior during a Nashville concert has fans raising questions about the actress’ life after divorce from Keith Urban. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Concert For Carolina)

‘Did He Cheat?’: Keith Urban Sings to a Woman in Newly Discovered Video Days After Nicole Kidman Files for Divorce and Being Spotted Without His Wedding Ring

Kidman, 58, looked effortlessly chic in a simple T-shirt and jeans, blending into the crowd before 26-year-old pop star Sabrina Carpenter singled her out for her onstage bit during Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” show.

The moment quickly went viral, sparking conversations about everything from Kidman’s post-divorce life to her ex-husband Keith Urban’s deep ties to Nashville.

The interaction unfolded with Carpenter’s trademark theatrical flair. During her performance, the “Emails I Can’t Send” singer continued her tradition of playfully “arresting” audience members for “being too hot” before launching into her chart-topping hit.

Referencing Kidman’s iconic AMC Theatres commercial, Carpenter set up her next target by asking the crowd, “We come to this arena for magic, right?”

The camera then panned to reveal Kidman, radiant in a bright red crewneck T-shirt and medium-wash jeans, her signature blond hair styled in bombshell curls rather than her recent straight look.

“Speaking of magic,” Carpenter told Kidman directly, “My goodness, what is your name?”

When Kidman responded with “Nicole,” the singer played coy, asking, “Nicole, where are you from? You’re from Nashville? Originally, you’re from Australia?”

Carpenter then delivered a line that resonated with the crowd: “But you live in Nashville, which means if things work out between us, then I guess I’m moving to Nashville.”

The audience erupted as Carpenter feigned surprise, exclaiming, “Oh my goodness. I didn’t see her. I don’t see hotness, soulmate.”

The chart-topper even worked in a reference to Kidman’s milk-drinking CEO character from her recent projects, joking, “You’re so Babygirl, I don’t know what to do,” before playfully designating her as “Juno girl.”

To complete the moment, Carpenter dedicated that night’s track to Kidman and presented her with pink fluffy handcuffs as a keepsake.

The wholesome exchange sent social media into overdrive.

Kidman herself shared the clip from the moment on her Instagram feed on Wednesday, writing, “Thank you @Sabrina Carpenter for arresting me,” according to InStyle.

One TikTok video of the interaction drew enthusiastic responses, with one fan exclaiming, “She’s free!” Yet another who was displeased with her look wrote, “The wigs, the filters, it’s a train wreck.”

Another angle was posted on Nashvillexp’s Instagram page, where many followers weighed in, acknowledging the actress in new ways.

“Love to see babygirl Nicole thriving!! Yes ma’am!!” one wrote.

Another added, “Can either one of them get any more childish, and we wonder why the divorce happened. None of these famous women should be role models to our daughters.”

The Nashville setting carries particular significance beyond just being a tour stop.

Urban, Kidman’s ex-husband, has deep ties to the city. It’s essentially his hometown in America, where he built his country music career and established his life.

What fans didn’t realize was that the moment was actually a playful reenactment of a recent viral exchange involving Kidman’s ex. During one of his concerts, Urban asked a young woman in the crowd her name. When she warned, “You’re not gonna like it,” he pressed further — only for her to reveal that her name was “Nicole.”

TikTok users weighed in on Kidman’s performance, seeing Urban as the one who was hurt most.

“You sure know how to pick them Keith lol,” one wrote. Another said, “He isn’t divorcing Nicole Kidman he’s escaping from her!!!”

Fans are convinced Aussie box office draw is stepping into her single woman era after filing for divorce.

Since October, eagle-eyed followers have spotted subtle shifts hinting that the Oscar winner might be easing back into the dating scene. Her recent public appearances have carried a lighter, more playful energy — especially her viral Nashville outing, where she appeared “genuinely carefree and open to spontaneous fun.”

Kidman has always guarded her private life, but her willingness to join in on Carpenter’s playful onstage antics suggested a woman embracing a new chapter.

Her split from Keith Urban earlier this year closed a nearly two-decade-long love story. The pair married in 2006, balancing fame, family, and career while raising two daughters. Their divorce, finalized earlier this year, marked the quiet end of one of Hollywood’s most adored unions.