‘Nicole Fed Up’: Tom Cruise Allegedly Thinks Ex-Wife Nicole Kidman Is to ‘Blame’ for Rift With Salma Hayek During Fashion Week

Actor Tom Cruise seems to be on a mission impossible as he works to investigate the feud at Paris Fashion Week between his ex-wife Nicole Kidman, 57, and Salma Hayek, 58.

Video footage from the Balenciaga show on Sept. 30 shows paparazzi snapping pictures of the audience.

In the short clip, Hayek attempted to turn Kidman toward the cameras. The mother of four seemed to be resistant and appeared to have said something to Hayek, that many believed to be a rebuke. While she seemed to fuss at the “Frida” actress, she turned and kissed pop star Katy Perry, who had just walked up.

Even after greeting the “Kissed a Girl” singer, she still had what looked like a quick and blunt exchange with Hayek that Kidman’s ex-husband seems to want answers about.

Nicole Kidman’s ex-husband Tom Cruise plans to expose what really went down during fashion show rift with his friend, Salma Hayek. (Photos by Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images; Mike Coppola/WireImage; @salmahayek/Instagram.)

Now a report claims tipsters close to the “Top Gun” actor say he has been asking around to find out who was at fault, despite both women publicly downplaying the awkward interaction that went viral on social media.

According to the alleged insider, who spoke with In Touch Weekly, Cruise wants to know what really happened between his friend and his children’s mother and is asking multiple people who were there to give him the details.

oh that “don’t touch me” from Nicole to Salma at a brand show owned by her husband, that Balenciaga contract is in danger I fear 🫣 pic.twitter.com/zqUa6oHfdA — Louis Pisano (@LouisPisano) October 13, 2024

“[He] keeps up with Hollywood news a lot more than he lets on and this one definitely caught his eye, not just because it involved Nicole,” the source is reported to have said in the interview, before adding, “He’s always been a huge fan of Salma and is still so grateful for the support she showed him after he broke up with Nicole.”

The person stated that while there is nothing going on between him and Hayek, and “his admiration for her is purely platonic,” the blockbuster box office draw “is itching to find out what really went down between her and Nicole.”

Despite his prying, it seems that few that were actually involved in the incident are rehashing it.

When the outlet posted the story online, many of their followers began to weigh in.

One person asked, “Why is Tom sticking his nose in this?”

Someone else added, “He better tread lightly, you know Nicole knows his secrets,” while another joked, “He’ll shush right up if you throw fish at em.”

The tipster in the article said, “Salma is being very professional and saying it’s all a big fuss over nothing, as is Nicole. They’re both trying to downplay this.”

“It hasn’t stopped Tom from poking his nose in and bringing it up to his contacts, trying to get the inside dirt and guessing it’s his ex-wife who’s to blame,” they continued.

“The plot thickens,” wrote one commentator on The Daily Mail’s site. Blaming the actress who starred in the 2005 Cruise-produced movie, “Ask the Dust,” another said, “Hayek was rude. She was trying to force Nicole to pose. Her blocking arms would REALLY annoy me if I was Nicole. Who does Salma think she is?”

A third fan said, “The actresses have known each other forever. To me it looked like they are comfy with each other. Nicole fed up with pics. Salma trying to get more poses. Nicole saying to her pal enough. Big deal.”

Heated Paris Fashion Week exchange between Salma Hayek and Nicole Kidman fuels rumors of a brewing rift. Photo:Serials.News/TikTok.

While the alleged insider said that Cruise is doing an unofficial investigation, he might want to be a little careful.

Kidman and Cruise started dating early in their careers, making it public in 1989, around the time he was process of divorcing from his first wife, Mimi Rogers.

Within a year, the two were married and from their union had two children, Isabella and Connor. Rumors are that they broke up because of Cruise’s connection to the Church of Scientology, divorcing in 2001.

“He’s playing a pretty dangerous game, because it’s obviously going to get back to Nicole, and everyone knows that anything Tom says about her, especially if it’s the least bit negative, triggers an avalanche from her,” adding, “If he’s not careful she will go on the attack and at this point in her life she’s not afraid to take the gloves off.”

Cruise’s curiosity may lead to more trouble than it’s worth, especially with old wounds still sensitive. Time will tell if his quest for answers will smooth things over between Kidman and Hayek — or make matters worse.