‘He’s Done with Her’: Bill Clinton’s Casual Stroll With Hillary Takes an Awkward Turn When He Accidentally Pushes Her Toward Traffic, But When He Bumps Her Again Seconds Later, Onlookers Start Reading Between the Lines

Former President Bill Clinton, 79, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, 78, are in the spotlight once again.

In late February, the married political pair made headlines after testifying for hours behind closed doors before the House Oversight Committee as part of its investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein files. Hillary Clinton’s testimony drew extra attention after Rep. Lauren Boebert leaked details from the session, prompting her to leave the room with her lawyer.

President Bill Clinton was filmed nearly knocking his wife, Hillary Clinton, into New York City traffic. (Photo by Charles McQuillan-Pool/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, a moment from Bill Clinton’s testimony quickly took on a life of its own online. During the hearing, the former president was shown a photo of himself sitting in a hot tub with a woman and told lawmakers he did not remember the moment. A clip of Clinton studying the image soon went viral, reigniting the internet’s long-running fascination with his past controversies, including the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

Just weeks after the testimony stirred fresh chatter online, the Clintons were recently spotted together in New York City, walking along Madison Avenue on March 9, while surrounded by staffers and Secret Service agents.

As the group moved through the intersection, Bill Clinton appeared to accidentally push Hillary toward the flow of traffic. She looked briefly startled but quickly brushed it off and kept walking.

Seconds later, however, things got more awkward. As Hillary paused near the crosswalk, Bill — seemingly caught off guard — bumped right into her again from behind, nearly knocking the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee off balance. Realizing they weren’t going to make the crossing, the couple stepped back to the curb, but the second bump was enough for some onlookers to start reading between the lines.

Bystanders recorded their clumsy interaction, including Hillary quickly walking to the other side of the street, away from Bill, who stood there in shock, with his mouth open.

The clip went viral for what appeared to be an accident as one fan posted on X, “The man is old. He’s probably being moved by [a] breeze and can’t stand for too long. Cut him some slack.”

However, online trolls jumped at the chance to ridicule Clinton and his wife with jokes and mockery. A second person joked, “I bet that happens a lot.”

The wisecracks aimed at the former president continued when another X user posted, “Billy saw his opening.” One jokester theorized, “Too many cameras to take his opportunity.”

“He’s done with her,” another comment read, implying Bill is over his 50-plus marriage to Hillary.

Yet another poster offered, “Probably the most physical action they’ve had in years.”

The Clintons married on Oct. 11, 1975. Their relationship has been at the center of gossip fodder since they became heavyweights in Arkansas politics following Bill’s successful bid in 1978 to be the state’s second youngest governor at 31 years old.

His 1992 presidential campaign introduced the ambitious partners to the rest of the country, as rumors and allegations of adultery and harassment plagued Clinton, who still ended up in the White House.

Once in office, the 42nd president of the United States was nearly removed from his position over lying under oath about having an extramarital affair with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky when she was 22.

The highly publicized scandal led to the Republican-led House of Representatives adopting two articles of impeachment against Clinton. The Senate was unable to convict him, falling short of the 67 guilty votes needed out of 100.

Lewinsky, 52, has remained a public figure. She recently addressed the former scandal in comparison to the ongoing Epstein investigation, which centers around accusations that wealthy, powerful men engaged in unlawful behavior with young women.

“While many people —especially women—felt similarly, few others, if any, knew what I knew. Knew what the survivors were about to experience being at the center of a government document dump,” Lewinsky wrote in a Feb. 26-dated Vanity Fair article about the congressionally-mandated partial release of the Epstein Files.

The “Reclaiming” podcast host also added, “Sure, yes, Bill Clinton’s name had resurfaced in the news at some point in late fall in connection with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. But that felt distant from my personal narrative.”

Bill and Hillary have denied any wrongdoing in connection with the crimes of Epstein or Maxwell, the late financier’s convicted trafficking accomplice who attended Bill and Hillary’s wedding.

Despite maintaining their innocence, the Clintons’ private life will remain under a microscope as viewers dissect whether their 50-year union is for romantic, financial, or political reasons.