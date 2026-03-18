‘We Discussed it Many Times’: Monica Lewinsky Refuses to Disappear—Owns the Name Forever Linked to a Presidential Scandal, Then Drops a Cryptic Line That Has People Reexamining Everything

Monica Lewinsky isn’t changing her name — and she’s making it clear that no matter what scandal she’s been tied to, that decision isn’t up for debate.

The woman whose last name once dominated headlines is still living with the fallout from her Bill Clinton scandal, but instead of distancing herself, she’s leaning into it with a mix of candor and control that feels very now.

Monica Lewinsky is reclaiming her name and narrative after years of what she calls “social punishment.” (Photos: by Samir Hussein/WireImage; Charles McQuillan-Pool/Getty Images)

‘She’s NOT WRONG!’: Monica Lewinsky Drops a Brutal Warning as Bill Clinton’s Epstein Deposition Drags Old Ghosts Back Into the Light

Though the scandal of Lewinsky sleeping with the president while serving as a White House intern never fully loosened its grip, she has learned to navigate that reality — reclaiming her narrative and finding ways to benefit from the attention that once tried to flatten her.

That tension between past and present was visible during her appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in a bold red-orange gown. The podcaster is only now attending major functions, enjoying her image revamp while shedding the “scarlet letter” given by the press for years.

Now, Lewinsky is writing her own narrative and speaking more directly about what that past cost her.

On “The Jamie Kern Lima Show,” the host reframed Lewinsky’s history not as a political firestorm, but as a young woman falling for a married boss, who happened to be the President.

By replying, “They need to own that,” Lewinsky effectively reclaims her narrative from the shaming headlines.

As the scandal unfolded, she described a level of exposure that felt inescapable, waking at the time to newspapers lining her hallway and seeing her name tied to a destructive scandal while watching herself be publicly torn apart. She called it “social punishment.”

The emotional toll, she admitted, was significant.

“And I already had self-esteem issues. Like I wouldn’t have been in this situation if I didn’t have self-esteem issues,” she said, reflecting on how personal vulnerability became part of a much larger public narrative.

Lewinsky went further, connecting her experience to broader patterns in how women are treated, adding, “You know, the same way that there were women tied to a post and burned at a stake and called a witch… it was not a physical burning, but a public burning, but an emotional burning.”

That reflection is why keeping her last name carries weight, after years of people questioning why she didn’t walk away.

“So many people have asked you, well, why didn’t you just change your name?” the host noted. Lewinsky acknowledged the question wasn’t lost on her.

“Yeah. And I… thought about it,” she said. “We discussed it many times in my family. And when I was sitting to write a resume, I thought about it again.”

Ultimately, practicality and personal integrity shaped her decision. While a name change offered distance, Lewinsky kept hers to reclaim an identity reshaped by outside forces.

Now, Yahoo! Entertainment readers are seeing her story differently.

“She held the dress until it became profitable. Then she assumed victim status and cashed in,” one person wrote, discussing a blue dress she wore during one encounter on February 28, 1997.

Another asked, “Has she ever admitted she was wrong? It’s always him, poor Monica.”

“Lady the one shouting your name the loudest is you,” one comment read fired back, adding, “We know you participated willingly with Bill, we know it was consensual, and we know, heaven forbid, how tired we are of you playing the same old tune over and over and over.”

Many warned Lewinsky that she was only a public figure because of Bill: “An affair, her only claim to fame.”

One reader quipped, “She just needs to be quiet and go away. She was never innocent and needs to stop acting like she was.”

“It seems she doesn’t mind paying the toll as she keeps rehashing ancient history to keep herself relevant. While Clinton certainly proved himself to be slimy, she was a willing participant in the debauchery and shouldn’t get a pass,” one wrote.

Part of that shift comes from recognizing how the scandal itself was framed.

“It wasn’t called the Clinton scandal,” the host pointed out. “It was called the Lewinsky scandal… It’s your name everywhere.” Lewinsky didn’t hesitate to expand on that. “And my family’s name,” she said. “It’s not even just, just me, but everybody who had my last name suffered.”

In discussing high-profile cases, earlier in the month, she shared her thoughts surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein files. Lewinsky emphasized how quickly people or victims are reduced to a headline, their identities flattened into a single narrative.

Her own story, once one-dimensional, now carries depth. She hasn’t erased what happened or attempted to rewrite it; instead, she lives alongside it, reshaping its meaning in real time.

Ultimately, keeping her name isn’t about the scandal. It’s about refusing to let it be the final word — and reclaiming something that was once used against her as something she now defines for herself.