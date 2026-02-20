‘Naomi Needs to Sue Her’: Naomi Campbell’s Past with Epstein Unravels Again After a Scathing Sit-Down That Went Too Far to Blame Her

Naomi Campbell tried to show support to victims online, which backfired into a full expose into her life in the ’80s and ’90s and how she makes money.

Between fashion shows, international trips, and parties, she’s had some wild nights that she might want to forget. Especially any ties Jeffrey Epstein that resurfaced after a scathing interview circulating online.

Naomi Campbell’s past with Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced after she expressed support for victims of the late financier. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

Newly released Justice Department files trace Naomi Campbell’s connection to Jeffrey Epstein across nearly two decades. According to People, the documents — including call sheets, schedules, and emails — show they spoke by phone, met in person, and exchanged invitations to high-profile events, including her 2004 St. Tropez birthday, a Paris designer gathering, and a Moscow charity tied to NEON. Some invitations were sent in 2010 after Epstein’s release from jail, and one email shows him dodging her request to use his private jet.

A message in one email from a sender linked to Epstein, though the name is blacked out in the records, said: “Hi Naomi, Jeffrey and I are in Paris with Woody Allen and wondering if you’re in town and would like to have dinner with us tomorrow night.”

As the documents circulated online, a Nov. 2025 interview with former model Barbara Adeler on the “Juicy Crimes with Heather McDonald” podcast resurfaced.

Adler made a series of explosive claims. When asked whether she had ever helped a friend escape a troubling situation, Adler claimed her late friend “was human trafficked by Naomi Campbell.”

Adler went on to describe her friend as a visual artist whose father was prominent in the music industry and she was always around famous people.

“Eventually, I had to start rescuing her from parties. A few times, I had to rescue her from Naomi Campbell’s apartment.” Adler said. “Naomi would bring her back, and they would do detoxing therapies just to relax and sleep over.”

Adler then claimed her friend would keep a “pharmacy” worth of drugs in her purse and, in the same breath, accused Campbell and her friend of dealing with “older men.”

“I believe her,” one person wrote after watching the clip of Adler on It’s Onsite’s Instagram page.

Another questioned the framing, posting, “Why not mention the white male CEO of the jean company but mention Naomi? just observing no judgment passed.”

Campbell supporters were skeptical from the start. One said, “She lost credibility when she threw a jab at Naomi’s gender. Should’ve just stated facts and left personal opinions out of her ‘story.'” Another declared, “Naomi, come get this girl !! She’s lying on you !!!”

Many advised, “Naomi needs to sue her,” for speaking so recklessly about Campbell and her late friend.

Other reactions were more critical about Adler’s refusal to name any of the men involved. “So protect the names of the [men] and the careless friend. But blame the Black model for the situations your friend was in multiple times,” one person said sarcastically.

Another said, “A white woman running to a podcast, making allegations and attacking a Black woman’s gender is insane. Naomi probably isn’t an angel but this is wild.”

Alder recalled having to “go pick her up in Paris and bring her back to New York to get her out.” She then fired off a few shocking allegations about Campbell.

“Naomi knows a lot of these millionaire and billionaire guys. So, she connects you to them. She will connect you like ‘Oh, darling, you know, so and so has the hotel, the Fountain Blue in Miami. I’ll easily connect you,” she explained.

“So, they connect you and then that’s it. That’s how it starts,” Alder stated before alleging that Campbell gets paid for her services. “When you bring models or people that can easily be manipulated, you get funded.”

Adler never stated how much she believes Campbell makes, but the sarcasm in one line told it all: “How does she own an island being a supermodel?”

Adler’s interview circulated just days after Campbell’s most recent statements amid renewed scrutiny, followed by additional document releases.

“I said it in 2019, and I’ll say it again now: don’t come at me when there is no wrongdoing on my part. I stand in complete solidarity with the courageous survivors,” she wrote on Instagram Story earlier this week.

She previously addressed backlash tied to her association with Epstein back in 2019.



“What he has done is indefensible, and when I heard it sickened me to my stomach just like everybody else,” she said at the time, according to the New York Post.

Campbell emphasized, “I stand with the victims. They are scarred for life,” pushing back on what she described as guilt by association. She admitted she “rubbed shoulders with hundreds of thousands of people” and should not be judged solely for appearing in photographs.

Her attorney, Martin Singer, echoed that position in a statement, saying that prior to Epstein’s 2019 arrest, Campbell knew nothing about his criminal conduct. He added that if she had encountered anyone she believed was being harmed, she would have taken immediate action.

For now, the emails, the interview, and the online commentary have merged into one loud conversation — one that has viewers parsing documents, replaying clips, and picking sides in real time about who was the real guilty party.