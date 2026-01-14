‘Is She Short on Cash Again?’: Monica Lewinsky Says Bill Clinton’s ‘Abuse of Power’ Left Her with a ‘Scarlet Letter’ While He Moved on with Hillary

Monica Lewinsky is still talking about “the world’s most famous office romance” and the consequences she will never escape.

The former White House intern was exposed for her affair with President Bill Clinton in 1998. Their dalliance lasted a year and a half, when Lewinsky was just 24, and Clinton was 51. The Democrat was impeached in 1998 for lying under oath that he did not have intimate “relations with that woman.”

Monica Lewinsky, a former intern of Bill Clinton, says she’s still facing scrutiny for her actions over 20 years ago, while Bill Clinton continued his marriage with Hillary, like nothing had happened. (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Lewinsky’s testimony before Congress, hours of recorded phone conversations with Linda Tripp, paired with a Pentagon worker who conspired with the FBI to reveal the scandal, and the infamous body fluid-stained dress contradicted Clinton’s account of their time together.

The now 52-year-old TV producer revisited the controversy in a new interview with The Times. “The public humiliation was excruciating; life was almost unbearable,” she said. Lewinsky and Clinton have not spoken in 30 years, but their lives remain tangled together by their past.

Lewinsky said her life and reputation endured more damage than the politician, who was and still is married to his wife, Hillary Clinton. “I think he escaped a lot more than I did,” she added.

She went further in her assessment, characterizing their consensual affair as “a gross abuse of power. Full stop. That doesn’t mean I didn’t make mistakes, that I didn’t make wrong choices, that my behavior didn’t hurt other people. But at the heart of it was a gross abuse of power.”

Monica Lewinsky abruptly cuts an interview short and walks off stage after being asked if she expects a personal apology from Bill Clinton. pic.twitter.com/IhuXZ1LVtw — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 4, 2018

She previously detailed going into hiding for eight months at her mother’s apartment in the well-known Watergate complex in Washington, D.C. “We closed the curtains and never left the house. At night, we’d crawl out on the balcony for a few minutes just to get fresh air. That was the extent of it for a long, long while,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

So why dredge up the entanglement again? A skeptic on Facebook figured it was an easy way for Lewinsky to regain the spotlight and maybe a payday. They crassly asked, “Is she short on cash again?”

Lewinsky told The Times she struggled to gain employment after the affair until she learned to use the shame to her advantage.

Elsewhere in the interview, the anti-bullying advocate shared, “I could so easily have ended up a bitter person and shut down, and I’m so lucky that I’m not.” Still, the public has doubts.

“She had it planned. Who in their right mind saves a … stained dress for 2 years ?! I personally think she planned on black mailing him but it back fired on her !”

Monica Lewinsky says former President Bill Clinton should’ve resigned from office after affair https://t.co/bIZu2L0Q2P pic.twitter.com/I9GCVsERVf — New York Post (@nypost) February 26, 2025

A third individual sided with Lewinsky’s take on the fallout. They wrote, “I’m no fan of Lewinsky, and certainly not of Bill Clinton, but she’s not wrong here. Clinton got a pass from his party, Monica Lewinsky got a scarlet letter from them.”

A fourth person refused to pick a side, instead, they remarked, “She said it was a gross abuse of power. I think it was just gross period.” Clinton’s former mistress told her story in detail to biographer Andrew Morton in the 1999 book “Monica’s Story.”

During a February 2025 appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Lewinsky said Clinton should have resigned and avoided responding to the probe into his personal affairs. That same month, she launched her own podcast aptly titled “Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky.”