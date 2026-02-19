‘Hilarious’: Trump Winds Up the Biggest Loser in a Ruthless Lineup Beside Men Who Came Before Him and the Visual Cuts Deep

Donald Trump‘s second introduction to the White House as president came with pause, as the public was nervous about his rhetoric, tactics, and age.

When his name comes up compared to presidents before him, neither the visuals nor the stats make him likable across the board. Hence, he is the least favorite president to take a second term after only defeating two women in the final elections.

Trump’s attempts to present himself as a powerful leader often felt more like a roast than a tribute. If there’s one thing he hates more than losing, it’s being left out of the joke. Nonetheless, his anger may show after he gets a load of this new image.

President Donald Trump gets roasted in a hilarious President’s Day post that has the internet hollering. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

‘Holy S—t’: Barack Obama Pulls Off Something That Gives Trump Just One More Reason to Be Jealous and the Visuals Are Hilarious

Trump, at 79, secured the presidency twice—first defeating Hillary Clinton in 2016 and later overcoming Kamala Harris in 2024. Nevertheless, despite these victories, the MAGA frontman remains unpopular with large segments of the population worldwide. The one time he went up against a male opponent in 2020, he tucked his tail but never accepted the loss.

The intense vitriol aimed at Trump even had people on social media using Presidents Day to express how much they loathe the billionaire real estate mogul with a brutal comparison.

One post recognizing America’s previous heads of state featured a meme highlighting Trump and the living former presidents: Bill Clinton, 79; George W. Bush, 79; Barack Obama, 64; and Joe Biden, 83.

Donald Trump was the only president publicly embarrassed by a now-viral post that praised his three predecessors and he will not be happy about it. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“Happy President’s Day to those men who hold the honor and are still here,” read the post’s caption shared on Threads on Feb. 16.

Each man had the word “YOU” written in white letters above their head. And Trump was in a league of his own with “NOT YOU” written in black letters over his face.

Trump stood out from his peers in the snapshot not only because he wore his signature red tie, typical of a Republican, while everyone else, Democrats Clinton, Bush, Obama, and Biden, opted for blue ties, but also due to his devious smirk.

In contrast, the Democrats all displayed bright, toothy smiles, though Bush was seen in the same matching American flag pin Trump has on left shoulder.

Other social media users commented on Trump being labeled dishonorable in the viral photo collage featuring the five most recent occupants of the White House. However, a few of the former presidents did not come out unscathed.

“This is so funny, I can’t stop laughing,” expressed one person under the Threads post showcasing Trump as more disgraceful than his predecessors. Another added, “This is hilarious.” “This is another one, too funny, love it!” exclaimed a third poster.

While Trump was the main target, the 42nd and 43rd presidents were hit with multiple jabs for their respective scandal-laden administrations. One person proclaimed, “Ain’t no way you included Clinton, who, like Trump, is currently under scrutiny over his longtime friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Another poster pointed out the Republican who served in the office from 2001 to 2009, writing, “I remember when we didn’t mess with Bush. That’s how you know Donald ain’t [s–t].”

Bush’s two-term successor earned special praise when one account suggested, “How bout JUST Barack Obama.”

The White House marked Presidents Day by sharing a Time magazine cover from November 2025 featuring Trump. After criticizing the outlet for sharing the “worst” photo of him for the October cover titled “His Triumph,” which captured his massive neck more than his face, a change was made.

Likely out of pity, he was given a second cover in November, “Trump’s World,” showing him in the Oval Office—because nothing says victory like an empty desk and a scowling facial expression.

Y’all see this one???

He keeps repeating this

One single line……. pic.twitter.com/RviC7pNh5t — Fletch17 (@RealFletch17) February 18, 2026

Below the White House’s photo is a quote credited to Trump that reads, “I was the hunted, and now I’m the hunter.” His diehard MAGA supporters appreciated the self-centered statement, but critics were disgusted by the ego-boosting move.

Trump spent his Presidents’ Day weekend away from the nation’s capital of Washington, DC, in order to have downtime in Florida with his wife, first lady Melania. The president’s schedule included dining at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach and hitting the links at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

Meanwhile, on Feb. 15, former President Obama showed up courtside with members of his family at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game inside the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The 44th president received a loud standing ovation when he appeared on the venue’s big screen.