‘They Did Crazy Things to Get to… Us’: Monica Lewinsky Reveals the Chilling Details of What Happened During 8 Months in Hiding Amid Clinton Scandal

Monica Lewinsky survived a presidential scandal nearly three decades ago, and yet, there are still new details emerging about her life in hiding during that time. The TV producer is helping to promote her and Amanda Knox’s latest project, the Hulu series “The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox.”

Knox being the American exchange student who was twice convicted and acquitted for the death of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, in Italy. A man named Rudy Gueve was later convicted in Kercher’s death and served more than a decade in prison. In a new interview for The Hollywood Reporter, both ladies spoke about becoming a spectacle as others created narratives about their lives.

Lewinsky in particular reflected on the climax of the public shaming surrounding her highly publicized two-year affair with then-President Bill Clinton. She was a White House intern when she became intimately involved with the Democrat from 1995 to 1997. Their trysts made headlines in 1998.

The misconduct came to light during the wide-ranging Whitewater investigation that hung over most of Clinton’s presidency and led to his impeachment that same year.

Lewinsky sought refuge from the blistering attention and paparazzi, whom her family calls “goons,” for eight months at the Watergate complex in Washington, D.C. Her mother, Marcia Lewis, leased an apartment in one of the buildings surrounded by the Watergate Hotel and business offices.

“There were all these photographers and reporters camped outside the building for weeks. They did crazy things to get to my door,” “Monica’s Story” co-author told THR.

She continued, “A lawyer warned us there might be people renting offices across the way with microwave mics or long-range cameras. So we closed the curtains and never left the house. At night, we’d crawl out on the balcony for a few minutes just to get fresh air. That was the extent of it for a long, long while.”

Others perceived her media tour as an attempt to earn sympathy — detractors, though, view her as a consenting partner in Clinton’s unsavory exploits. “Monica Lewinsky is not and never has been a victim. She got caught up in a scandal of her own making,” declared one person.

Lewinsky’s attempt at reclaiming her narrative also includes co-producing “Impeachment: American Crime Story” chronicling her affair and the documentary “15 Minutes of Shame.”