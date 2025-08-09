‘Bill’s Glory Days’: Hillary Clinton Posts Rare Throwback Family Portrait, Fans Gush Over a ‘Younger’ Bill Before Dragging Monica Lewinsky Into the Conversation

Hillary Clinton offered her followers a glimpse into the past this week, sharing a cherished family portrait from 1985 taken at the Arkansas governor’s residence.

The photograph, posted Tuesday on her social media platforms, captures a pivotal moment in the Clinton family’s history when Bill Clinton was serving as Arkansas’s governor and they were living in the state’s official residence in Little Rock.

Hillary Clinton’s 1985 family photo post triggered immediate Monica Lewinsky references from social media users. (Image of Hillary Clinton courtesy of The Atlantic)

During this significant period from 1983 to 1992, Hillary was far from a traditional governor’s wife simply tending to domestic duties.

While raising their young daughter, Chelsea, she maintained her powerhouse legal career at the Rose Law Firm, where she earned recognition as a “rainmaker” and was twice named one of the 100 most influential lawyers in America, according to Influence Watch. The nostalgic post was meant to celebrate their family’s journey.

Fans were quick to sound off on the rarely seen photo.

“Chelsea looks just like Bill,” one person wrote, while others couldn’t help commenting on the former president’s youthful look.

“Bill’s glory days,” one quipped. Another joked, “Dude used to be Tucker Carlson.” While another person said, “This is the younger Bill I remember.”

However, the critics had other plans. Instead of joining in the warm nostalgia, some users immediately dredged up one of the most infamous scandals from Bill Clinton’s presidential administration — his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

The comments section quickly filled with references to the scandal that rocked the nation in the late 1990s.



‘That’s Not Her … No Way’: Monica Lewinsky’s Form-Fitting Dress Has Fans Zooming In And Dragging Bill Clinton Back Into the Spotlight

One person asked, “You forgot monica,” while another inquired, “Where’s Monica?”

A third offered a crude suggestion: “Is Monica on her knees behind the chair?” and someone else quipped, “Monica taking the pic.”

This renewed focus on Lewinsky comes as she finds herself back in the headlines following recent comments from comedian Jay Leno about late-night television hosts being too political. The irony wasn’t lost on many, considering Leno’s own history of targeting Lewinsky during his tenure hosting “The Tonight Show.”

Earlier this year, Lewinsky appeared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, where the now 52-year-old author reflected on being a frequent target of late-night comedy, particularly noting that she was among the top 10 targets throughout Leno’s entire career.

The situation intensified when Leno made comments during an interview with the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation, criticizing today’s late-night hosts for being overly political. He argued that comedians like Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel were “cozying too much to one side or the other,” effectively cutting their audience in half.

Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton continues to surprise social media users with her throwback posts, recently sharing her 1969 college graduation photo from Wellesley College that sent fans into a frenzy.

The vintage image shows a young Hillary Rodham with a fresh face, no makeup, and those iconic large-rimmed glasses popular in the late 1960s. The response was overwhelmingly positive, with supporters celebrating both her appearance and lasting impact.

What really captured social media’s attention were the striking comparisons to Disney star and singer Sabrina Carpenter.

The resemblance was so pronounced that users immediately began creating side-by-side photos, with many expressing amazement at how similar their features are. This comparison has been circulating on TikTok, Instagram, and X for some time, but the college photo reignited the conversation about their uncanny likeness.

That particular graduation photo holds special significance beyond just capturing Hillary’s youthful appearance. As student government president at Wellesley College, she was chosen by her graduating class to speak at commencement, where she made headlines by boldly responding to the preceding speaker, Massachusetts Republican Sen. Edward Brooke. Her impromptu rebuttal to what she and her classmates felt were dismissive remarks about women and young people launched her into the national spotlight and began a career in public service spanning decades.

Today, while Hillary appears to maintain her energy and sharp political instincts, concerns have emerged about Bill Clinton’s health.

Recent videos show the 78-year-old former president appearing to struggle with his gait, grabbing onto building awnings for support and moving more slowly than in years past.

Despite his ongoing battle with heart disease, including quadruple bypass surgery in 2004 and stent placement in 2010, the couple remains united. Married since 1975 and together since 1971, they continue navigating public life together, with Hillary’s vitality seeming to complement Bill’s more measured pace as they face the inevitable challenges that come with age.