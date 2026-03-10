‘That’s What She Wanted’: Trump’s Quiet Boost for Charlie Kirk’s Widow Erika Months After That Long Viral Hug Has Fans Replaying the Moment

President Donald Trump spent much of the past year declaring that diversity, equity, and inclusion programs opened the door to people without the right credentials landing important roles. The argument became a centerpiece of his message as he promised to dismantle DEI across government and institutions, framing the move as a return to what he called merit-based leadership.

In his latest shocking move, Trump quietly selected his new acquaintance Erika Kirk to replace her late husband, Charlie Kirk, just seven months after his tragic passing.

Donald Trump grants Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, a new role just months after their viral embrace on stage and her husband’s passing. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

‘Happiest Widow I’ve Ever Seen’: Charlie Kirk’s Widow Goes Viral for Skin-Tight Leather Pants And Flirty Stage Moment with JD Vance

According to USA Today, Erika will serve on the Air Force Academy’s Board of Visitors, a 16-member advisory panel responsible for reviewing academy operations, evaluating cadet morale, and offering recommendations to the Secretary of Defense. The group also produces an annual report examining academic programs and the school’s financial health.

Kirk’s name appeared on the board’s official roster without a formal announcement from the academy, a move that caught many observers by surprise and left others confused.

Under a Fox News post on Facebook about Trump’s decision, one commenter asked plainly, “Just curious, what are the qualifications for this position?”

Another user offered a more sarcastic take, writing, “Everybody grieves differently, guys. Promotions are a part of the grieving process.”

The public perception of Erika has been working against her since Charlie was shot at a rally in Utah last September. She has repeatedly sat for interviews and held large events attended by top Trump officials and celebrities like Nicki Minaj since her husband’s passing. She also took over his company, TPUSA, causing friction amongst longtime employees.

These details raised several red flags for people online, especially after it became clear that neither the former beauty pageant nor her late husband, the conservative activist, had ever served in the military. Many began to ask what led to Erika’s appointment and why.

On Baller Alert’s page, the tone turned sharper as one person asked. “One question. Was she in the Air Force? If the answer is no, WTF is this????”

A second person echoed the uncertainty surrounding the choice, adding, “And what qualification she has more than a pageant queen and his wife.”

Another commenter read, “The is the most DEI administration of appointees I have ever seen.”

Leaning into speculation that Erika intended to take over Charlie’s life and role, two people said, “So she literally just wanted his life. In more ways than one,” and “That’s what she wanted.”

@newsweek Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, embraced President Donald Trump during the memorial service in Glendale, Arizona. #newsweek #erikakirk #charliekirk #donaldtrump ♬ original sound – Newsweek

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, joined the board in March 2025 during Trump’s second term and attended a meeting in August before the incident that ended his life weeks later.

Shortly after his passing, Erika Kirk was caught in two viral moments with Trump and JD Vance, both of whom she was seen embracing with a long hug on a very big stage just days after her husband passed. Many felt the interactions were a bit flirty for a widow, which reopened tensions inside conservative media circles.

Commentator Candace Owens, once a close ally of Charlie Kirk, has recently bashed Erika Kirk on her podcast while discussing the leadership of Turning Point USA after his passing. Owens claimed she believed Erika had been involved in shaping messaging campaigns directed at her and said the relationship between them deteriorated long before the board appointment became public.

Meanwhile, Erika isn’t the first Trump appointee critics have labeled unqualified. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have all faced similar scrutiny. Karoline Leavitt, 28, made history as the youngest White House press secretary, though skeptics question whether she earned the role on merit.

More recently, Sen. Markwayne Mullin, tapped to replace Kristi Noem as Homeland Security secretary, has drawn doubts about whether his background in plumbing and lack of a high school diploma prepared him for the post.

For some observers, Erika Kirk’s appointment is viewed as symbol of that broader pattern, raising questions about whether loyalty and visibility are beginning to outweigh traditional credentials.

And that may be why the reaction has been unusually mixed — even among Trump’s most dedicated supporters — as the president’s own argument about qualifications circles back into the spotlight.